The Battalion
The Battalion
Regents to potentially appoint new chancellor

The finalists reportedly include four Aggies, three politicians
J. M. Wise, News Editor
February 24, 2025
Photo by Ishika Samant
Chancellor John Sharp during a Board of Regents meeting discussing the appointment of interim dean Mark Welsh and a settlement with Dr. Kathleen McElroy on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Memorial Student Center.

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents may appoint a new chancellor during the group’s all-day meeting today, according to a public meeting schedule. Estimated to adjourn at 5:30 p.m., the discussion and possible action is the only item listed on the agenda.

The special meeting of the Board of Regents began this morning at 7:30 a.m. in Houston. The Texas Tribune reports that the regents are considering five candidates for the position, with three of the candidates being Texas politicians.

The five candidates are Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar ‘93, Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel ‘96, University of Alabama President Stuart Bell ‘79, State Rep. Trent Ashby ‘96 (R-9) and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-10).

Last July, Chancellor John Sharp announced he would retire effective June 30. He will have served 13 years as the leader of one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, which educates 157,000 students annually and reaches more than 21 million people through outreach and extension services.

If the Board reaches a decision today, it begins a 21-day timer required under state law before the final appointment can be made.

