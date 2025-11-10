Regents to vote on revised race, gender classroom discussion policy

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will vote on revisions to A&M’s Civil Rights Protection and Compliance and Academic Freedom, Responsibility and Tenure policies on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The proposed changes follow the controversial firing of senior lecturer Melissa McCoul in early September, an instructor who became the center of a social media firestorm when Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10) leaked a video of a student confronting McCoul over her discussion of gender studies in the classroom.

The revisions were submitted to the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs as a joint policy by General Counsel for the System R. Brooks Moore and recommended for approval by Chancellor Glenn Hegar and Executive Vice Chancellor Susan Ballabina, Ph. D. There are set to be no changes to System funding or other financial implications as part of those changes.

The Civil Rights Protection and Compliance policy is proposed to be amended to include supplementary definitions of gender and race ideology. The changes outlined in the agenda items for the meeting define gender ideology as “a concept of self-assessed gender identity replacing, and disconnected from, the biological category of sex,” and race ideology as “a concept that attempts to shame a particular race or ethnicity, accuse them of being oppressors in a racial hierarchy or conspiracy, ascribe to them less value as contributors to society and public discourse because of their race or ethnicity, or assign them intrinsic guilt based on the actions of their presumed ancestors or relatives in other areas of the world.”

Additionally, the amendment notes this “also includes course content that promotes activism on issues related to race or ethnicity, rather than academic instruction.”

Alterations to the prohibited actions of the Civil Rights Protection and Compliance policy include a ban ofn academic courses teaching race or gender ideology as defined by the updated policy, “unless the course and the relevant course materials are approved in advance by the member CEO or designee.” The act of doing so would be classified as prohibited instruction if the revisions to the policy are to be approved.

The Academic Freedom, Responsibility and Tenure policy currently states a faculty member “should not introduce a controversial matter that has no relation to the classroom subject.” Under the new revisions, the policy would tighten existing restrictions on faculty conduct, reading that they “will not” introduce said controversial matters “or teach material that is inconsistent with the approved syllabus for the course.”

The amendments to the Civil Rights Protection and Compliance and Academic Freedom, Responsibility and Tenure policies are the first revisions since Aug. 16, 2023 and Nov. 18, 2021, respectively.