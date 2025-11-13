The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs

Regents unanimously approve restrictions on race, gender ideology discussion in classroom

Discussion of gender, race issues in instruction barred unless approved by administration
David Swope, Associate News Editor
November 13, 2025
Photo by Photo by Samuel Falade
An aerial view of Texas A&M Campus on Wednesday, March 9, 2023.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents unanimously approved policy revisions that prohibit the advocation of race and gender ideology, unless approved by administration at a regular meeting of the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs on Nov. 13. The changes apply to all 12 of the System’s 12 universities.

Under the amended copy of the System’s Civil Rights Protections and Compliance policy, the System seeks to restrict further unauthorized discussion of hot-button issues such as race and gender following the controversial firing of senior lecturer Melissa McCoul, an instructor who gained widespread social media attention after Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10) leaked a video detailing a student confronting her over her discussion of gender in a children’s literature course.

The policy was formerly limited to preventing the discrimination of individuals based on their demographics, but now additionally reads that “no system academic course will advocate race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity, unless the course and the relevant course materials are approved in advance by the member of CEO.”

Race and gender ideology are defined by the policy, respectively, as “a concept that attempts to shame a particular race or ethnicity, accuse them of being oppressors in a racial hierarchy or conspiracy, ascribe to them less value as contributors to society and public discourse because of their race or ethnicity, or assign them intrinsic guilt based on the actions of their presumed ancestors or relatives in other areas of the world,” and “a concept of self-assessed gender identity replacing, and disconnected from, the biological category of sex.”

The approved revisions to the System’s Academic Freedom, Responsibility and Tenure policy reinforce the limitations laid out in the former, reading that a faculty member “will not introduce a controversial matter that has no relation to the classroom subject or teach material that is inconsistent with the approved syllabus for the course.”

A&M is not the first Texas public university to tighten its grip on the discussion of race and gender views. 

In response to Senate Bill 17, which banned Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and offices in public universities in January 2024, and increasing political pressure from the federal government, systems across the state are in the hot seat.  

Earlier this year, Rice University and the University of North Texas were placed under Title VI investigation by the Department of Education for “race-exclusionary” engagements due to their affiliation with the PhD Project, a program that seeks to bolster postdoctoral education in underrepresented groups. 

The Board plans to provide further policy direction to all member institutions and agencies as the changes take effect.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
An aerial view of the Texas A&amp;M main campus on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Regents to vote on revised race, gender classroom discussion policy
Biologybuilding 0694
Plans for new biology building approved
Dsc 9615
MSC SCONA hosts fall program centered around nuclear energy
E. king gill statue
For the love of Aggieland: A&M named best public university in Texas by Wall Street Journal
6f8a6114
Inside Interim President Tommy Williams’ full-circle journey back to Aggieland
20251007 catholicprayer carrascos 7
Aggie Catholics gather to pray rosary on Administration Building steps
More in Center
e8a8328 enhanced nr
Mizzou missing in Missouri
One of the many funtioning tanks at the museum of the american gi, 30oct2025.
Museum of the American G.I. to host annual History in Motion Event
cd 5450
Demons exorcised: A&M men’s hoops opens regular season with 98-68 win over Northwestern State
cd 1225 enhanced nr
Fears for steers: No. 9 A&M defeats No. 2 Texas in five-set thriller
Texas A&amp;M Head Coach G Guerrieri walks off Ellis Field for the night during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Ellis Field on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri announces retirement
Imgl0881
A tale of two halves: A&M puts up 35 unanswered points against LSU in Death Valley
More in News
20250829 DrKhan Research AH
Texas A&M research team brings 3D printing to medicine
GA JFM ValveClosure
Texas A&M engineers use advanced modeling to understand heart valve failure
The Aggie Arthouse
The Aggie Arthouse shows free films on campus
mg 5582
A&M Department of History celebrates 125th anniversary
Dsc02255
Fall full of cultural celebration: A&M’s Indian community celebrates cultural festivals of Onam, Navratri, Diwali
Salgador linerai 1
‘The future of AI is here’: How Texas A&M students and faculty use large language models in research, classrooms
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal