Regents unanimously approve restrictions on race, gender ideology discussion in classroom

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents unanimously approved policy revisions that prohibit the advocation of race and gender ideology, unless approved by administration at a regular meeting of the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs on Nov. 13. The changes apply to all 12 of the System’s 12 universities.

Under the amended copy of the System’s Civil Rights Protections and Compliance policy, the System seeks to restrict further unauthorized discussion of hot-button issues such as race and gender following the controversial firing of senior lecturer Melissa McCoul, an instructor who gained widespread social media attention after Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10) leaked a video detailing a student confronting her over her discussion of gender in a children’s literature course.

The policy was formerly limited to preventing the discrimination of individuals based on their demographics, but now additionally reads that “no system academic course will advocate race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity, unless the course and the relevant course materials are approved in advance by the member of CEO.”

Race and gender ideology are defined by the policy, respectively, as “a concept that attempts to shame a particular race or ethnicity, accuse them of being oppressors in a racial hierarchy or conspiracy, ascribe to them less value as contributors to society and public discourse because of their race or ethnicity, or assign them intrinsic guilt based on the actions of their presumed ancestors or relatives in other areas of the world,” and “a concept of self-assessed gender identity replacing, and disconnected from, the biological category of sex.”

The approved revisions to the System’s Academic Freedom, Responsibility and Tenure policy reinforce the limitations laid out in the former, reading that a faculty member “will not introduce a controversial matter that has no relation to the classroom subject or teach material that is inconsistent with the approved syllabus for the course.”

A&M is not the first Texas public university to tighten its grip on the discussion of race and gender views.

In response to Senate Bill 17, which banned Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and offices in public universities in January 2024, and increasing political pressure from the federal government, systems across the state are in the hot seat.

Earlier this year, Rice University and the University of North Texas were placed under Title VI investigation by the Department of Education for “race-exclusionary” engagements due to their affiliation with the PhD Project, a program that seeks to bolster postdoctoral education in underrepresented groups.

The Board plans to provide further policy direction to all member institutions and agencies as the changes take effect.