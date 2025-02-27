Student body president candidates: who they are

Colton Whisenant and Brock Barrington

Agribusiness junior Colton Whisenant is seeking the student government’s top position with his running mate finance junior Brock Barrington.

Leading with the slogan “Count on Colton & Bet on Brock,” the duo is focusing their campaign on digital ID cards for students and improved campus parking, with a lack of mo-ped parking on West Campus being one example of an area Whisenant said he’d like to improve.

The campaign has been endorsed by the student senators from the Corps of Cadets and the Interfraternity Council, Texas A&M’s governing body for its 19 recognized fraternities. Whisenant, a D-2 cadet and member of A&M’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity, is the current junior class president and served as the sophomore class president a year prior.

Whisenant and Barrington have become the first student body president campaign in recent history to initiate a text message campaign as well, with members of their team individually messaging students throughout campus after the campaign acquired an unknown number of student phone numbers and associated names. Whisenant did not reveal how his team acquired the phone numbers but said it was part of his goal to increase voter turnout this year.

Riley Pritzlaff and Ezra Villarreal

Economics and public administration junior Riley Pritzlaff is running for student body president alongside his running mate political science junior Ezra Villarreal.

Using the slogan “Pritz for Prez,” the two Aggies are centering the focus of their campaign on student engagement. Specifically, Pritzlaff wants to sign an executive order that would bring in student task forces to increase activity.

Villarreal aims to make a mark as the first student body vice president by speaking to organizations around campus and asking what they want from the president and the board of directors. Villarreal claims this will increase intentionality by contacting the organizations outright rather than waiting for them to have complaints and go to the student government.

Pritzlaff and Villarreal aim to make a difference by reaching students who have not been reached before. Because of Villarreal’s involvement in several activities, such as working on campus and in Washington, DC, he believes that he understands how to approach people. On the other hand, Pritzlaff brings an inside perspective he gained from being the candidate with the most experience in student government. Pritzlaff believes he can utilize this dynamic to reach people of all backgrounds.

Brandon Beller and Gia Viggiano

Business honors and finance junior Brandon Beller is running for student body president alongside his running mate education senior Gia Viggiano.

Charging with the slogan “Better with Beller,” the duo prioritizes communication in their campaign. Viggiano expressed that because A&M has increased dramatically in enrollment numbers, resources and the administration has had difficulty following the trend. With this in mind, this duo aims to increase communication between the administration and the students, increasing consistency and progressiveness.

Beller first became interested in running when former student body president Case Harris ‘23 spoke at one of his organization meetings. After that, he served on a campaign team, further propelling his spark for student government. Overall, what drives his campaign is his passion for A&M and his fascination with student government.

Because Viggiano previously served as the Panhellenic vice president, she has expressed that her experience with student affairs will propel her into success with the previously stated goal of communication. She claims that what makes her and Beller stand out is their passion for the university and aspirations for it to excel in all of its endeavors.

Carter Mallory and Kathleen Parks

Biomedical sciences junior Carter Mallory is running for student body president alongside society ethics and law junior Kathleen Parks.

Mallory realized he wanted to run for student body president when he realized his passion for the Corps had removed him from experiencing outside relationships. Because of this, much of his campaign’s focus is on rehabilitating campus culture. He also served on Fish Aides, a freshman leadership organization, and the Muster committee during his freshman year, allowing him to see the organizational side of student government.

On the other hand, Parks has been a part of student government since her freshman year. Her passion sits within the academic policy side of things, but she has a love for all parts of the organization and the members within. Because of this, she is ready to take the next step and dive deeper into the passions of SGA.

The primary pillar of this duo’s campaign is affordability. They plan to decrease the costs of educational tools such as textbooks, scantrons and Packback, an online learning tool. By increasing the affordability, Mallory and Parks aim to take down the barriers that accompany attending university while also bringing the culture of community back to life.