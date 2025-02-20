Student government elections arrive

Student Government Association elections will be held from Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 28. Students can choose their preferred candidates on vote.tamu.edu once elections begin.
Listed in alphabetical order by name, this semester’s candidates are as follows.
Student Body President and Vice President
As head of the Student Government Association’s executive branch, the student body president represents the student body and implements student government legislation.
- Junior Brandon Beller is running with sophomore Gia Viggiano;
- Junior Carter Mallory is running with junior Kathleen Parks;
- Senior Colton Whisenant is running with senior Brock Barrington;
- Junior Riley “Pritz” Pritzlaff is running with junior Ezra Villarreal;
Senior Yell Leader
Yell Leaders infuse crowds with energy across the university, such as sporting events, Fish Camp and New Student Conferences.
- Sophomore Bryan Langford
- Sophomore Luke Rollins
- Junior Heath Flanagan
- Sophomore Josh Brewton
- Junior Kyler Fife
- Junior Luke Widener
Junior Yell Leader
Class of 2026 Agents
Class agents work as ambassadors for the Association of Former Students and assist with fundraising for the Association’s programs and scholarships.
- Senior Aydin Swales
- Junior Barrett Brown
- Junior Briani Plancarte-Saenz
- Junior Evan Lopez
- Junior Isabella Grogman
- Junior Jaymeson Faith Hacker
- Junior John Andruss
- Junior Josie Adams
- Junior Kaitlin Ha
- Junior Logan Baker
- Junior Riley Pritzlaff
- Graduate student Sebastian Isaac Guerra
Honors Student Council (HSC)
Honors student council members represent A&M’s honors programs by encouraging others to join through engagement with the student body and promotional events.
HSC: Executive Vice President
- Junior Axel Hernandez
HSC: President
- Junior Zoe Moss
HSC: Treasurer
- Freshman Tara Arnold
- Freshman Grant Martinez
HSC: VP of Academics
- Sophomore Nicole Mikaeulyan
- Sophomore Roci Elsaigh
- Freshman Sruithi Vallabjajosyula
- Junior Ragd Elsaigh
- Sophomore Natasha Cardozo
Junior Class President
Class presidents plan events and fundraise for their class year.
- Sophomore Cole Sloan
- Sophomore Jackson Steele
Student Senate
Student senators make up the legislative branch of the Student Government Association. They advocate for students and address issues impacting students, faculty and student organizations.
Senate: Architecture and Fine Arts
- Graduate Jonah Williams
- Freshman Karsen Council
- Sophomore Kip Royal
- Freshman Lucy Allen
- Freshman Madison Jackson
- Graduate Sebastian Isaac Guerra
Senate: Bush School of Government and Public Service
- Freshman Camila Vivanco
- Sophomore Brendan Hurt
- Freshman Ella Stepan
- Freshman Quillan Thurman
- Freshman Sebastian (Seb) Duarte
- Freshman Trevor M. Chesler
Senate: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Senate: College of Arts & Sciences
- Sophomore Allison Gesino
- Sophomore Austin Williams
- Sophomore Avery Attaway
- Junior Caroline Schmidt
- Sophomore Chandler Vernon
- Junior Ethan Valie
- Junior Gavin Dealy
- Freshman Henry Wurster
- Freshman Jack Yoast
- Freshman Jaylen Richards
- Sophomore Killian Netherton
- Freshman Leo Reyes
- Junior Megan Garcia
- Freshman Pranay Indurti
- Freshman Sookyum Kim
- Junior Sumith Kishore
- Sophomore Vicky Duno
- Sophomore Wesley Pokluda
Senate: College of Engineering