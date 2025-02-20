Student government elections arrive

Student Government Association elections will be held from Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 28. Students can choose their preferred candidates on vote.tamu.edu once elections begin.

Listed in alphabetical order by name, this semester’s candidates are as follows.

Student Body President and Vice President

As head of the Student Government Association’s executive branch, the student body president represents the student body and implements student government legislation.

Junior Brandon Beller is running with sophomore Gia Viggiano;

Junior Carter Mallory is running with junior Kathleen Parks;

Senior Colton Whisenant is running with senior Brock Barrington;

Junior Riley “Pritz” Pritzlaff is running with junior Ezra Villarreal;

Senior Yell Leader

Yell Leaders infuse crowds with energy across the university, such as sporting events, Fish Camp and New Student Conferences.

Sophomore Bryan Langford

Sophomore Luke Rollins

Junior Heath Flanagan

Sophomore Josh Brewton

Junior Kyler Fife

Junior Luke Widener

Junior Yell Leader

Sophomore Bryan Langford

Sophomore Luke Rollins

Sophomore Josh Brewton

Class of 2026 Agents

Class agents work as ambassadors for the Association of Former Students and assist with fundraising for the Association’s programs and scholarships.

Senior Aydin Swales

Junior Barrett Brown

Junior Briani Plancarte-Saenz

Junior Evan Lopez

Junior Isabella Grogman

Junior Jaymeson Faith Hacker

Junior John Andruss

Junior Josie Adams

Junior Kaitlin Ha

Junior Logan Baker

Junior Riley Pritzlaff

Graduate student Sebastian Isaac Guerra

Honors Student Council (HSC)

Honors student council members represent A&M’s honors programs by encouraging others to join through engagement with the student body and promotional events.

HSC: Executive Vice President

Junior Axel Hernandez

HSC: President

Junior Zoe Moss

HSC: Treasurer

Freshman Tara Arnold

Freshman Grant Martinez

HSC: VP of Academics

Sophomore Nicole Mikaeulyan

Sophomore Roci Elsaigh

Freshman Sruithi Vallabjajosyula

Junior Ragd Elsaigh

Sophomore Natasha Cardozo

Junior Class President

Class presidents plan events and fundraise for their class year.

Sophomore Cole Sloan

Sophomore Jackson Steele

Student Senate

Student senators make up the legislative branch of the Student Government Association. They advocate for students and address issues impacting students, faculty and student organizations.

Senate: Architecture and Fine Arts

Graduate Jonah Williams

Freshman Karsen Council

Sophomore Kip Royal

Freshman Lucy Allen

Freshman Madison Jackson

Graduate Sebastian Isaac Guerra

Senate: Bush School of Government and Public Service

Freshman Camila Vivanco

Sophomore Brendan Hurt

Freshman Ella Stepan

Freshman Quillan Thurman

Freshman Sebastian (Seb) Duarte

Freshman Trevor M. Chesler

Senate: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Sophomore Avery Fohn

Sophomore Bryce Fisher

Sophomore Clay Williams

Junior Russell Imeokparia

Junior Tanner Owen

Senate: College of Arts & Sciences

Sophomore Allison Gesino

Sophomore Austin Williams

Sophomore Avery Attaway

Junior Caroline Schmidt

Sophomore Chandler Vernon

Junior Ethan Valie

Junior Gavin Dealy

Freshman Henry Wurster

Freshman Jack Yoast

Freshman Jaylen Richards

Sophomore Killian Netherton

Freshman Leo Reyes

Junior Megan Garcia

Freshman Pranay Indurti

Freshman Sookyum Kim

Junior Sumith Kishore

Sophomore Vicky Duno

Sophomore Wesley Pokluda

Senate: College of Engineering