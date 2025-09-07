Student Senate recognizes Silver Taps students, clashes over Student Wellbeing Act

The Texas A&M Student Senate held its first meeting of the 78th session on Wednesday, Sept. 3, to address key topics, including the establishment of a Student Wellbeing Committee.

The meeting began with an Open Forum where a Silver Taps representative and the Public Policy Internship Program, or PPIP, coordinators spoke to the senators. After this, a motion was introduced by Internal Affairs Student Eli Purtell to deviate from the agenda and immediately consider S.R. 78-15 Texas Flooding Resolution. The motion was seconded unanimously.

Introduced by Off Campus Caucus Leader Paige Pesek, S.R. 78-15 Texas Flooding Resolution was a piece read concerning the flooding in Central Texas during 4th of July weekend. It was recognized by the senate, commending the first responders’ swift response in protecting the citizens of Texas and offering support to the victims of the tragedy.

“And therefore be it resolved we express sincere appreciation for the assistance provided by, but not limited to, Texas’s first responders, volunteers and nearby citizens bounded promptly and helplessly to save lives,” Pesek said.

S.A. 78-03 The Student Wellbeing Act introduced by Rules and Regulation chair Cole Horton was described as “An act to promote student wellbeing.”

The purpose of this act is to understand the needs of all A&M students and provide students with a solution to whatever problem they may have. This could be mental, physical or psychological.

It was reported in April 2025 that 53% of students at A&M responded to a survey from the Division of Student Affairs claiming that they were “struggling or suffering.” 24% of students in that same survey reported experiencing significant physiological distress.

“I was thinking ‘how can we as a senate really tackle this, ‘and I was like ‘We should add in a committee that does it,’” Horton said. “And we already have a committee that does similar operations called the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, or D&I Committee. My idea is that we expand the D&I committee to include all sorts of student wellbeing to address student mental health, accessibility issues to really ensure that the student body is serviced.”

The changes made from Horton’s Wellbeing Act would turn the D&I Committee to the Student Wellbeing Committee. This change would also be following the lead of the executive branch of the Student Government Association renaming the Diversity Commission to the Representation Commission post-Senate Bill 17, banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at public universities in Texas.

Many senators spoke up to voice their concerns about this act. Senator Bri Burnside, a member of On-Campus Residencies, asked the question, “If the Committee is changed, would diverse interests be less represented, since they’re getting less information?”

“The Committee can still focus on university things,” Horton said. “We still want to see all the things like Mexican Heritage Month, Black History Month, all the things that the previous chair did that were so great.”

College of Engineering Senator Mikhail Medvedev believed that the Student Wellbeing committee could just be added on to the already existing D&I Committee without modifying the entire organization.

“I think the consensus is not that it’s deceitful, it’s more that some people would be uncomfortable with the fact of the verbiage of the diversity, inclusion and equality on campus,” Medvedev said. “Why can’t we add this on second with the diversity inclusion equality?”

“Yeah, that’s definitely a discussion we can have, but we also live in a post-SB 17 world,” Horton said. “In my opinion, if we can still commit the same services that we were doing without a lot of stigma that comes behind DEI we can better serve students.”

Senator Caleb Wells of the College of Engineering raised the question, “In removing the verbiage of ‘Diversity & Inclusion,’ might that not have a negative effect in the optics of helping student wellbeing and health?”

“I would disagree with that statement, and I would say that what we’re looking at is to do the inclusion without having the stigma of DEI,” Horton said. “Ultimately, as Aggies we are one big Aggie family, and as being a part of that Aggie family you are all those things together.”

To finish off the session, multiple senators read pieces concerning the students that were honored at the Silver Taps, including the Colby Brent Fisher Resolution, Lindsey Cheyanne Webster Resolution, Megan Avery Callahan-Krejcar Resolution, Mingdian Cai Resolution and the Quinn YongQing Stegall Resolution.