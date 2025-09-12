Students, community members gather in memory of Charlie Kirk

Students and community members gathered in Rudder Plaza for a prayer vigil in memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk late Thursday evening following his assassination at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The event was co-organized by seven on-campus political activist organizations: Texas A&M’s Turning Point USA — a conservative youth-activist group founded by Kirk in 2012 — chapter, Political Science Aggies, A&M Young Americans for Freedom, A&M College Republicans, Pro-Life Aggies, American Conservative Coalition at A&M and A&M Young Americans for Liberty.

“We are heartbroken by the events of today,” A&M’s TPUSA chapter wrote in an Instagram post following the announcement of Kirk’s death. “Our hearts go out to Mrs. Kirk, the kids, and the family.”

The vigil began with a brief speech from representatives from various student organizations. Political science senior and A&M’s TPUSA chapter President Dylan Seiter was first to take the stage.

“Even though we mourn the loss of a truly exemplary American, we as a people and a school will not be silenced by political violence,” Seiter spoke to the crowd. “… For these reasons, I ask that regardless of your own faith, you stay to honor the man that gave his life so we could all have a voice.”

Engineering sophomore and Texas Aggie Democrats Public Relations Manager Mitchel Cepale read a statement on behalf of the organization, emphasizing the importance of bridging party lines and uniting the country in the face of tragedy.

“Everyone must be able to safely engage with and discuss politics in this country,” Cepale read. “The threat of political violence against any of us is a threat of political violence against all of us.”

Despite Kirk not having attended A&M, Seiter drew comparison between Kirk’s character and the Aggie Core Values, giving him an honorary Muster call as attendees raised their candles and waved American flags.

Speakers went on to lead the audience in group prayer and reflection, calling for strength through their faith amidst the various tragedies being honored at the vigil, including the school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado that took place the same day as Kirk’s assassination and the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Communications junior Stewart Hervey V, biochemistry junior Tandi Ford and business administration sophomore Martha Johnson were last to appear on stage, performing Chrisitan worship music and inviting the crowd to join them in song. The vigil ended with a collective praying of the rosary, with the crowd dispersing shortly after.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar took to the social media platform X following the confirmation of Kirk’s death, inviting Aggies to participate in the prayer vigil and noting the impact Kirk had through his visit to A&M’s campus in April as part of his national ‘American Comeback Tour,’ an outreach event designed to foster political dialogue on college campuses.

“Charlie Kirk modeled his entire movement on nonviolent civil discourse,” Hegar wrote. “He blessed [the A&M system] by engaging our students and encouraging them to stay involved and rise to meet their civic responsibilities.”