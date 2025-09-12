The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

Students, community members gather in memory of Charlie Kirk

The crowd engaged in group prayer, remembrance Thursday night at Rudder Plaza
David Swope, Associate News Editor
September 12, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Performers sing gospel songs during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

Students and community members gathered in Rudder Plaza for a prayer vigil in memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk late Thursday evening following his assassination at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. 

The event was co-organized by seven on-campus political activist organizations: Texas A&M’s Turning Point USA   a conservative youth-activist group founded by Kirk in 2012 chapter, Political Science Aggies, A&M Young Americans for Freedom, A&M College Republicans, Pro-Life Aggies, American Conservative Coalition at A&M and A&M Young Americans for Liberty. 

“We are heartbroken by the events of today,” A&M’s TPUSA chapter wrote in an Instagram post following the announcement of Kirk’s death. “Our hearts go out to Mrs. Kirk, the kids, and the family.”

The vigil began with a brief speech from representatives from various student organizations. Political science senior and A&M’s TPUSA chapter President Dylan Seiter was first to take the stage.

“Even though we mourn the loss of a truly exemplary American, we as a people and a school will not be silenced by political violence,” Seiter spoke to the crowd. “… For these reasons, I ask that regardless of your own faith, you stay to honor the man that gave his life so we could all have a voice.”

Charlie kirk prayer vigil
Audience members listen to a speaker’s introduction speech during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

Engineering sophomore and Texas Aggie Democrats Public Relations Manager Mitchel Cepale read a statement on behalf of the organization, emphasizing the importance of bridging party lines and uniting the country in the face of tragedy.

“Everyone must be able to safely engage with and discuss politics in this country,” Cepale read. “The threat of political violence against any of us is a threat of political violence against all of us.”

Despite Kirk not having attended A&M, Seiter drew comparison between Kirk’s character and the Aggie Core Values, giving him an honorary Muster call as attendees raised their candles and waved American flags.

Speakers went on to lead the audience in group prayer and reflection, calling for strength through their faith amidst the various tragedies being honored at the vigil, including the school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado that took place the same day as Kirk’s assassination and the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Communications junior Stewart Hervey V, biochemistry junior Tandi Ford and business administration sophomore Martha Johnson were last to appear on stage, performing Chrisitan worship music and inviting the crowd to join them in song. The vigil ended with a collective praying of the rosary, with the crowd dispersing shortly after.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar took to the social media platform X following the confirmation of Kirk’s death, inviting Aggies to participate in the prayer vigil and noting the impact Kirk had through his visit to A&M’s campus in April as part of his national ‘American Comeback Tour,’ an outreach event designed to foster political dialogue on college campuses. 

“Charlie Kirk modeled his entire movement on nonviolent civil discourse,” Hegar wrote. “He blessed [the A&M system] by engaging our students and encouraging them to stay involved and rise to meet their civic responsibilities.”

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3798
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Muster2025crop 6
A&M professor exploring legal action after termination
Regent Michael J. Plank discusses the Board of Regents' meeting agenda with President Mark A. Welsh III before the regents' quarterly meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
‘We don’t have enough space’: Regents greenlight $1.9 billion in System-wide campus construction, renovations
Adri7308
Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, department head removed after viral video
Kanm 9
A&M’s student-run radio station seeks support for FM launch
20250830 tamumobilityproject carrascos 8
Redesigning how Aggies move: A&M campus receives major transportation upgrades
An aerial view of the Academic Building on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
A&M navigating evolving AI policies in the classroom
More in Center
Adri3688 2
Annual Bonfire Cut Class returns to Aggieland
6f8a3960
A&M leaves Utah State clash with battle scars
Adri0363
A tale of two receivers: Mario Craver and KC Concepcion led A&M to a season-opening win against UTSA
Freshman LB Taurean York (21) high fives Junior DB Tyreek Chappell (7) at Texas A&amp;M's game against ACU on saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Julianne Shivers/ The Battalion)
Aggies set to chase down the Roadrunners
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates a hit during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
No. 9 A&M starts season on a high note with win over No. 11 Minnesota
Howdy week
Howdy Week marks the return of Aggie Spirit
More in News
Local residents partake in dances at Festival Patrias during First Friday in Bryan on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/ The Battalion)
Celebración de la Cultura Mexicana: Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas host Hispanic Cultural Day
Img 1956
‘The standard has been raised’: Rec Center eyes November for renovation completion
Student senate meeting
Student Senate recognizes Silver Taps students, clashes over Student Wellbeing Act
An aerial view of the Texas A&amp;M main campus on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
A&M Faculty Senate to dissolve, replaced by advisory council
Img 9053
Minor addition for major preparation
Reveille X and longhorn toy on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Reveille undergoes successful eye surgery
Donate to The Battalion
$3798
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal