Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo

Students face seasonal mental health challenges

Hilani Quinones, Senior News Reporter
February 2, 2025
Photo by Kaili Gaston
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, often begins in the latter half of the year and lasts several months.

During the winter months, mental health among students presents itself uniquely in comparison to other times of the year. The changing seasons can influence Aggies in different ways — with some of the most common concerns students discuss in therapy including anxiety, depression, stress, academic worries and interpersonal issues, Assistant Director of Crisis Services Kari Keller Becker, Ph.D., said. 

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is depressive-like symptoms and sadness that occur with certain seasons,” Becker said. “There is a version of Seasonal Affective Disorder that happens in summer, but it’s less common. Typically with depressive-like symptoms, we can expect sad moods, feelings of hopelessness, loss of energy, loss of interest in things that are normally interesting as well as changes in sleeping and changes in eating.” 

Becker said Seasonal Affective Disorder, often referred to by the acronym SAD, sometimes causes social withdrawal and isolation, akin to a desire to hibernate.

“It’s the beginning of a new year and a new semester, so we often will see students who are eager to make changes in their lives,” Becker said. “ … Sometimes there’s students who feel they didn’t do well in fall, so there’s some increased anxiety and nervousness about spring.” 

SAD typically starts in September, October and November and lasts 4-5 months.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder has been shown to be tied to shorter days, possibly influenced by the limited exposure to sunlight,” Becker said. “This usually gets better in the spring as the days start to get longer again. It’s more about the season than it is about months.” 

Becker said the symptoms go beyond enjoying a season or a particular temperature, and the disorder “tends to be a bit pervasive.” 

“That’s also why we see this more in northern states where there’s even less daylight. and it’s not quite as common down here as we tend to have a little bit more daylight than any other parts of the country,” Becker said. “Everybody’s really different, and everybody’s bodies are really different and respond to life circumstances differently.”

Becker said she encourages students to reach out for support if necessary. According to the National Institute of Health, SAD’s winter type is best treated by getting vitamin D and exposure to direct sunlight.

“We are interdependent creatures and we need relationships, so reaching out to trusted friends and family can be incredibly healing if those people are supportive and loving,” Becker said. “Reaching out to resources that are available, such as [Texas A&M’s] University Health Services, and engaging in their health overall is encouraged. Trying to eat well, trying to get a good amount of sleep, drinking enough water and getting movement into your day-to-day activities is important.”

Students should also engage in their wellness in a multi-supplementary way, she said. In spring 2024, the National College Health Assessment found that 35.2% of college students reported receiving psychological or mental health services in the last year.

“It’s really easy for students to focus a lot on school and that they need to study and they need to go to class,” Becker said. “You’re also a human, and you need to do things to just take care of yourself, whatever that may look like that you enjoy doing, such as joining student organizations. If you have a religion or faith that’s important to you to practice, or if you have hobbies you like to do.”

For students facing mental health challenges or interested in learning more, groups exist on campus that study it — such as Aggie Mental Health Ambassadors, a student organization that particularly helped psychology freshman Madison Galan after she felt isolated entering college. 

“I felt especially heightened by the entire ‘Aggies help other Aggies’ and the idea of unity A&M preaches,” Galan said. “I felt as if I was missing out on this supposed unified feeling or that I was simply a passerby.”

Galan said she joined to be a part of something good for the community and to educate students on the importance of mental health, training surrounding it and resources available in the area. 

“Immediately, I noticed just how much I was benefitting,” Galan said. “I attended presentations talking about ADHD, learning things about myself, learning about eating disorders and making meaningful friendships. It was the leap I needed to feel better, and I felt more confident and happier with my student life at A&M.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$560
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M halts research to comply with executive orders, upcoming federal funding freeze
Cwis2907
Malcom X's daughter headlines 18th annual MLK Breakfast
Candleholders stand during the Muster ceremony in Reed Arena on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Muster Committee to open applications for Muster Hosts
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M to limit undergraduate enrollment growth, implement campus-wide development plans
The Zachry Engineering Education Complex Building on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
Examining Texas A&M’s engineering trends
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online
More in News
avian flu.png
State officials issue bird flu warning as virus spreads near Brazos County
Northgate City Council Meeting
Northgate Small Area kickoff meeting addresses public’s concerns
Harry's Demolition (2 Of 7)
Hurricane Harry’s closure marks continuation of Northgate development
College Station Council Meeting
College Station City Council amends budget, establishes legislative affairs committee
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as state house speaker
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
About the Contributor
Hilani Quinones
Hilani Quinones, News Reporter
Hilani Quinones is an Honors Political Science sophomore from Brownsville, Texas double minoring in History and English and pursuing a certificate in Legal History. She began writing for The Battalion in August 2023 and has started serving as Assistant News Editor in January 2024. Hilani has covered news primarily regarding Texas politics, student government, and student issues. After graduation, Hilani aims to obtain a JD degree and pursue a career in law or media. 
Donate to The Battalion
$560
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal