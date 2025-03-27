Students to hold prayer in protest of Draggieland

A GroupMe message shared Tuesday with members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center’s John 15, a freshman ministry at the church, announced a prayer demonstration for Thursday, March 27, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. outside Rudder Theater in response to Draggieland.

Marketing senior Libbie Guidry, the director of John 15, stated that the organization is not affiliated with the gathering.

“We do this as an act of love towards those participating in this event,” the message, sent by biological and agricultural engineering sophomore John Leary, said. “We desire the best for their souls and their salvation.”

Leary also encourages members to fast and abstain from eating meat on Thursday to “offer up [their] sufferings for the state of the souls in attendance of this event.”

“We will not antagonize, but simply pray,” the announcement said. “By responding to this evil with love, we may conquer it for the greater glory of God … Let us not fear the responses of those attending.”

The announcement came a day after a judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the Board of Regents’ move to ban on-campus drag shows across all 11 Texas A&M System campuses, allowing Draggieland to continue as originally scheduled. Leary began drafting the announcement following this ruling, according to a statement he wrote to The Battalion.

“I know little about the specifics of the court case,” Leary wrote. “What I am doing in this endeavor is completely unrelated to the court ruling. It is solely related to the nature of Draggieland.”

The protest will conclude with a walk to St. Mary’s church, where attendees will join in a “Jesus is Lord” gathering, part of a Lenten series of talks held at St. Mary’s. Although the protest concludes at the church, Leary said St. Mary’s is not affiliated with it, and the “Jesus is Lord” gathering was scheduled before the protest’s announcement.

“I am a practicing Catholic and am taking this step in light of my faith,” Leary said. “However, this event was not initiated or in any way is affiliated or encouraged by St. Mary’s …. I do not want to affiliate any organizations with this, as it is a personal decision.”

The expected attendees are unknown, but Leary reaffirmed his is commitment to the cause.

“I will be praying for all those attending Draggieland, even if I am the only person there,” Leary said.