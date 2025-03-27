Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

Students to hold prayer in protest of Draggieland

A group of students will gather to pray outside Rudder Theater in response to Draggieland as it begins Thursday night
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
March 27, 2025
Photo by Kyle Heise
The Rudder Complex on the Texas A&M campus on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)

A GroupMe message shared Tuesday with members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center’s John 15, a freshman ministry at the church, announced a prayer demonstration for Thursday, March 27, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. outside Rudder Theater in response to Draggieland. 

Marketing senior Libbie Guidry, the director of John 15, stated that the organization is not affiliated with the gathering. 

“We do this as an act of love towards those participating in this event,” the message, sent by biological and agricultural engineering sophomore John Leary, said. “We desire the best for their souls and their salvation.”

Leary also encourages members to fast and abstain from eating meat on Thursday to “offer up [their] sufferings for the state of the souls in attendance of this event.”

“We will not antagonize, but simply pray,” the announcement said. “By responding to this evil with love, we may conquer it for the greater glory of God … Let us not fear the responses of those attending.”

The announcement came a day after a judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the Board of Regents’ move to ban on-campus drag shows across all 11 Texas A&M System campuses, allowing Draggieland to continue as originally scheduled. Leary began drafting the announcement following this ruling, according to a statement he wrote to The Battalion.

“I know little about the specifics of the court case,” Leary wrote. “What I am doing in this endeavor is completely unrelated to the court ruling. It is solely related to the nature of Draggieland.”

The protest will conclude with a walk to St. Mary’s church, where attendees will join in a “Jesus is Lord” gathering, part of a Lenten series of talks held at St. Mary’s. Although the protest concludes at the church, Leary said St. Mary’s is not affiliated with it, and the “Jesus is Lord” gathering was scheduled before the protest’s announcement.

“I am a practicing Catholic and am taking this step in light of my faith,” Leary said. “However, this event was not initiated or in any way is affiliated or encouraged by St. Mary’s …. I do not want to affiliate any organizations with this, as it is a personal decision.”

The expected attendees are unknown, but Leary reaffirmed his is commitment to the cause.

“I will be praying for all those attending Draggieland, even if I am the only person there,” Leary said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)
New online ticket pull guidelines released
Bentley cv draper
Campus Voices: Aggie News
Img 7430
Texas A&M Student Media takes home 45 honors in Long Beach
A day of drag protest
Federal judge blocks drag show ban, allows Draggieland to proceed
2025 03 20t194107z 4 lynxmpel2j12j rtroptp 4 usa trump education
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Education Department
The Texas Senate Chamber in the State Capitol. The 89th Legislature convenes for the first time in two years on Jan. 14 and will decide over thousands of proposed bills before it concludes on June 2. (Photo by Lars Plougman/Flickr, CC By-SA 2.0)
State lawmakers look to add University of Houston-Victoria to A&M System
More in Featured
Double vision image 1 (1)
Double Vision: Embroidering one thread at a time
Lgcl1918 enhanced nr
No. 1 to unranked: How can it be fixed?
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) react during Texas A&amp;M's game against McNeese State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The world’s strangest job interview
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
President-led A&M initiative aims to bolster Aggie civic responsibility, service
Rocios sbvs.alabama 5
Second-inning spark
Ac61cb60 a360 4e86 b37e be9895cb6143
Rayland Baxter to headline Aggie Island Party 2025
More in News
Texas A&amp;M student nurse administers a flu shot to a patient on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at Beutel Student Health Center. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Brazos County health officials respond to statewide measles outbreak
Squad car idles in the parking lot of the University Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)
Former student killed in vehicle collision Wednesday night
Snakesstory 05 (1)
A&M researchers express concerns over upcoming Texas Rattlesnake Roundup
2025 03 06t135903z 2 lynxnpel250m3 rtroptp 4 usa trump communications
NIH budget cuts set to disrupt A&M research
Texas A&amp;M Judicial Court Chief Justice Sawyer Bagley speaks to the Student Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M Judicial Court petition alleges Student Senate is in ‘egregious violation of the SGA Code’
Img 5043
‘AI is no different’: Professors encourage students to use AI tools responsibly
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal