Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Texas A&M announces RELLIS partnership to build small modular nuclear reactors

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
February 11, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp reads off the System’s recent successes during the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

The Texas A&M System announced last week that it is offering land on the RELLIS campus outside of Bryan to four companies to build small modular nuclear reactors.

“Plain and simple: the United States needs more power,” Chancellor John Sharp said during the announcement ceremony. “And nowhere in the country, other than Texas, is anyone willing to step up and build the power plants we need. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Greg Abbott and others in Texas state government, Texas A&M System stands ready to step up and do what is necessary for the country to thrive.”

The chief executive officers of each company — Kairos Power, Natura Resources, Terrestrial Energy and Aalo Atomics — all agreed to build reactors on the technology-focused campus grounds as part of a project titled “The Energy Proving Ground.”

The first reactors could be completed within five years and will supply energy to ERCOT, the state’s independent power supply, according to a press release. 

“We are excited about the momentum for new nuclear deployment at Texas A&M-RELLIS and its potential to support U.S. energy security and continued economic growth,” Kairos Power CEO Mike Laufer said. “We look forward to collaborating with the Texas A&M System to advance Kairos Power’s clean energy mission and play a new role in developing the nation’s future nuclear workforce.”  

Sharp said Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave him the idea. Natura Resources CEO Douglass Robison said the System has been an integral partner for five years, as the two collaborated to develop the Natura MSC-1 demonstration system. Terrestrial Energy CEO Simon Irish similarly said he hopes the partnership assists with the company’s Molten Salt Reactor, or IMSR. 

“Siting an IMSR plant at the RELLIS campus leverages Texas A&M’s world-class research and nuclear engineering capabilities, provides a source of clean, firm electricity for the local grid and positions Texas as a leader in America’s nuclear technology sector,” Irish said.

Up to six Aalo Pods will result from the System’s partnership with Aalo Atomics, Matt Loszak, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said. 

The System has begun the application process for an early site permit with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop commercial electrical and thermal power generation facilities at RELLIS. The projects will ultimately produce one gigawatt of electricity, the same output as almost 300 wind turbines

“This is the place that is going to be the nuclear renaissance,” Sharp said. “It will prove that nuclear power is part of the mix and part of the answer to our energy problems in this country.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1015
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Dixiechicken 4
‘It’s part of the culture, everybody knows about The Chicken’
Arma1967 Enhanced Nr
Ford’s comeback kids
Aggies Eagles Final 2
Opinion: You should root for the Eagles
Opinion columnist&#160;Nathan Varnell discusses Donald Trump's recent rally in Conroe, Texas and its implications on the 2024 race.&#160;
Trump to attempt to end Education Department via executive order
Texas A&amp;M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates getting on base during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Aggies return to the diamond
Echleburg Project
Eckleburg Project bounces back from past
More in News
Faculty Senate Meeting
Faculty Senate addresses new civic initiatives, DEI, research, ICE jurisdiction at latest meeting
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp speaks to President Mark A. Welsh III during a Board of Regents meeting appointing Welsh as President of Texas A&M University on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Regents approve $239 million of construction, negotiation for in-space experiments
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
ICE ‘permitted’ on campus, A&M says
Cwis0641
Student Senate supports Welsh’s enrollment plan, commemorates Hurricane Harry’s
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
'They rarely have all the facts': Behind the scenes, conservative influence on Aggieland soars
American Visa Document
Potential H-1B restriction stirs up uncertainty for international Aggies
More in Science & Technology
avian flu.png
State officials issue bird flu warning as virus spreads near Brazos County
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M halts research to comply with executive orders, upcoming federal funding freeze
Health Science Center
A&M secures nation’s first NIH grant for lymphatic biology training
An adult kissing bug. Courtesy of Hamer Laboratory.
Aggie researchers find deadly parasite in Texas kissing bugs
Prescription drug abuse is a serious problem among students.
Nanotechnology, cells, drugs: Researchers seek to prevent mitochondria damage
Graduate student Tessa Williams swabs petri dishes at the Veterinary Research Lab on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Armani Jones/ The Battalion)
A&M chosen to create new method for preservation of microbes
Donate to The Battalion
$1015
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal