Texas A&M engineers use advanced modeling to understand heart valve failure

Among the most dangerous issues facing patients in need of replacement mechanical heart valves is aortic regurgitation — a condition where the heart valve between the lower left heart chamber and the body’s main artery isn’t able to close tightly.

Aortic regurgitation can lead to fainting, infection, arrhythmia, heart failure or death. Researchers at Texas A&M’s Department of Mechanical Engineering are working to uncover why mechanical valves close too late, and how smarter designs could make them behave more like the human heart.

“Mechanical valves are not perfect,” principal investigator and professor Iman Borazjani, Ph.D., said. “They also have some type of regurgitation. The bioprosthetic valves are quite good — they have very small or no regurgitation. Mechanical valves, on the other hand, have a large regurgitation volume. We wanted to understand why that happens, and whether the way the valve closes has something to do with it.”

The most widely used artificial heart valve is a bileaflet heart valve, a design consisting of two carbon leaflets mounted in a ring covered with fabric. It is employed because of its high durability and non-biodegradability.

However, a major issue concerning the bileaflet design is its high risk of aortic regurgitation. In response, several companies have been working to develop new valve models that more closely mimic the natural motion of the human heart.

“Novostia, a company that develops a new tri-leaflet mechanical valve, contacted us and asked if we could simulate their design — tell them how the flow looks, what the shear stresses are, what the forces on the blood cells are,” Borazjani said. “That’s how the project got started.”

Borazjani and his team tested Novostia’s tri-leaflet device in comparison to the bi-leaflet in the way it opens and closes. Unlike the bi-leaflet design, the model developed by Novostia features three flexible leaflets that more accurately mimic the natural motion of a human heart valve. The researchers also compared the bi-leaflet design to a bioprosthetic valve which is made from biological tissue and used as a reference for how a natural valve behaves.

To compare blood flow, Borazjani’s team utilized a 3D computer simulation to mimic fluid-structure interactions in the different models. By comparing flow velocity, pressure and backflow, the team could better understand why bi-leaflet valves tend to close later than tri-leaflet or prosthetic ones.

“The tri-leaflet valves, which have a similar design to bioprosthetic or natural valves, close toward the center,” Borazjani said. “Whereas bi-leaflet valves close by rotating toward the aortic walls — they move in the opposite direction when they want to close.”

The difference in valve motion was found to play a significant role in closure timing.

“We saw that when there is still forward flow but the flow is decelerating, the tri-leaflet and bioprosthetic valves start to close way earlier than the bi-leaflet valves,” Borazjani said. “Bi-leaflet valves don’t close until you have backward flow.”

Beyond the closing mechanism of the valves, Borazjani’s team also investigated how blood behaves as it moves through each model. Specifically, it analyzed the effect of shear stresses — the mechanical stress exerted by blood on surrounding surfaces and cells — on the heart valves.

“If you have high blood shear stresses, they can activate platelets. The platelets kind of, you know, bond together, and that initiates a clotting cascade,” Borazjani said.

By studying shear stress, the team aimed to learn which valve designs reduce clot formation, a persistent problem in mechanical valves that often requires patients to take lifelong blood-thinning medication.

“The shear stresses and the platelet activation due to these shear stresses are smaller in the tri-leaflet valves compared to bi-leaflet valves,” Borazjani said. “ … Bi-leaflet valves induce more activation, but they also have a much better washout than tri-leaflet or the bioprosthetic. That’s another aspect that we didn’t kind of expect, what we saw in the simulations. And we are preparing a manuscript based on these new results.”

Looking to the future, the team is planning to expand its research to include transcatheter valves and advanced simulations that combine both material and blood flow effects.

With these projects, their goal is to predict clotting and flow performance more accurately and ultimately help engineers design more efficient heart valves, according to Borazjani.

“We’re trying to build a clotting model that incorporates both material and flow,” Borazjani said. “That will help us predict clotting better and guide future valve designs.”