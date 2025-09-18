Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III to step down after fallout from controversial viral video

Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III will step down from his position as university president effective 5 p.m. on Friday, according to an email from the A&M System.

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar said in the email. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

The decision follows extensive controversy stirred by a viral video circulating on platform X.

The video showed former professor Melissa McCoul discussing gender identity in a summer session class to which a student objected to it. McCoul proceeded to remove the student.

Welsh posted a statement on Sept. 8, stating that the College of Arts and Sciences leadership failed to comply with existing policies regarding the course material by administration. Welsh also removed then-Dean Mark Zoran and English department head Emily Johansen from administrative duties.

A&M Chancellor Glenn Hagar also stated on X that the lecture was without approval pushing for personal political agendas and violated academic neutrality.

On Sept. 9, Welsh announced the termination of McCoul following social media backlash, claiming the College of Arts and Sciences continued to cover subjects outside approved curriculum and course descriptions. He took full responsibility in the decision to fire McCoul.

The classroom confrontation was initially posted by Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10), who published unreleased audio recordings of meetings Welsh had with the student shortly after the video. Since then, Harrison along with other users and officials online have criticized Welsh, including Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick who deemed his approach to the situation unacceptable.

“‘If President Welsh will not or cannot reflect those values, then change needs to happen,” Patrick said in a post on X.

Letters of support for Welsh since then were addressed to Hegar, Chairman Albritton and the Board of Regents by student leaders from A&M’s Student Government Association, distinguished professors and Aggie parents.