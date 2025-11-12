Texas A&M research team brings 3D printing to medicine

Achieving proper drug dosages, particularly for pediatric patients, has been a pivotal point of research in pharmacology. While adult medications are produced in standardized forms and amounts, children’s bodies require precise, smaller doses that are often unavailable in commercial form.

According to Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences Mansoor Khan, Ph.D., RPh, the issue stems from the limited capacity and little incentive that pharmaceutical companies have to manufacture dosages tailored to children.

“I have seen the way medications are given to children,” Khan said. “Pharmaceutical companies do not want to make medications for children, because it is not a good profit for them.”

Instead, pharmacists use a process known as compounding, in which an adult dosage is crushed, ground and mixed into liquid form to create a child-appropriate dosage. However, this transformation process can compromise the medication’s stability, and, once in liquid form, the drug may not distribute evenly. This can lead to inconsistency in the amount of active ingredients per dose.

These inconsistencies can result in under-or overdosing, putting patients at risk for ineffective treatment. Liquid formulations can also be unpleasant for children, making it difficult for them to take the full medication as prescribed.

To address this challenge, Khan and his team turned to the idea of utilizing 3D printing in medicine. The team uses a layering technique, which allows medications to be customized to print precise dosages, shapes, sizes, colors and even flavors for each patient. This not only increases the efficiency and precision of these medications, but it also allows patients to have more control over how they are taking them.

Khan’s research has already received $6 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health, supporting both the development of the 3D printing technology and the creation of monitoring equipment to ensure the accuracy and stability of printed medications.

“Our goal is to have this 3D printing technology in hospitals,” Khan said. “The problem is that the hospitals do not have the equipment necessary for testing. We wanted to create good, real-time monitoring equipment that can evaluate how good or bad the product is.”

With these advances, Khan’s team is building on a growing movement to bring 3D printing into everyday pharmaceutical practices. Currently, there is only one 3D-printed drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, and Khan was the lead reviewer for that approval. Building on that experience, his team hopes to expand the technology’s use to create personalized, hospital-based medication production that can respond to specific patient needs.

This technology also opens doors for combining multiple drugs into a single-printed tablet, simplifying treatment and improving adherence for young and elderly patients.

“If children start using it, our pediatric patients will start getting accurate drugs, which will lead to fewer hospitalizations and lower costs when patients are getting proper treatment,” Khan said. “It will have a dramatic impact on the quality of medication for children.”

Canberk Kayalar, Ph.D., a postdoctoral research associate in Khan’s lab, said that collaboration across a variety of disciplines has been key to the project’s success.

“There are a lot of people from various backgrounds working together to achieve goals such as the 3D printing of medication,” Kayalar said. “My Ph.D. was to learn about the pharmacy and pharmaceutics so that I can apply that knowledge and my engineering background to solve these issues.”

With his background in chemical engineering, Kayalar said that joining the project required learning new pharmaceutical principles, but it also allowed him to contribute expertise from an engineering perspective.

“The FDA labels 3D printing as an emerging technology,” Kayalar said. “That means it has a very good chance of becoming part of the current landscape in pharmaceutical manufacturing, but there is still debate over whether it should be labeled as manufacturing or compounding.”

The goal is that the technology will be categorized as a compounding technique, making it much easier for hospitals to adopt without the regulatory hurdles that come with commercial manufacturing.

“There are a couple of children’s hospitals in Texas that already are interested and want to implement this technology in their hospitals,” Kayalar said.

As the research continues, Khan and Kayalar said they see 3D printing as a future cornerstone of medicine. According to the team, the technology offers the potential to revolutionize the efficiency and success of personalized treatment.

“If a doctor can do this, the FDA can do this too,” Kayalar said. “The sky is the limit.”