Texas A&M Student Senate passes resolutions on former President Welsh, Charlie Kirk

The 78th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate convened for nearly three hours on Wednesday, Sept. 17, to discuss important issues facing the university and student body.

Several resolutions and acts were addressed and passed throughout the meeting, including the S.R. 78-23 We Stand with President Welsh Resolution. Welsh’s resignation had not yet been announced by the A&M System at the time of the meeting.

The resolution was introduced by Legislative Relations Chair Brendan Hurt, Speaker of the Student Senate Allison Gesino and Senator for the College of Education and Human Development Robert Hargrove.

“We did have Mark Welsh in this very room,” Hargrove said. “He took our questions, he took our feedback and he worked to solve any issues that we brought up. … I think that’s somebody we want to stand with, somebody who has stood for us.”

There was some contention over the resolution, as a selection of senators called for a student survey before taking an official stance on the situation in representation of the student body, even if the general consensus appeared to be in support of Welsh.

Constituency Affairs Chair Eli Purtell also inquired if the resolution needed to be passed that night.

The presenters of the resolution emphasized the importance of swiftly passing the resolution, agreeing a survey would be ideal, but suggesting that macro-level politics made time of the essence.

The resolution passed 31-6 in support of Welsh.

The A&M System announced Welsh’s resignation the following day, Sept. 18.

S.R. 78-24 The Charlie Kirk Remembrance Resolution was another key topic of discussion.

Introduced by Off Campus Caucus Leader Lauren Teetes and Community Relations Chairman Clayton Williams, the resolution lauded Kirk for exemplifying the Aggie core value of Respect and praised him for his “readiness to hear the opinions of those who disagreed with him.”

“Let it be resolved, the Student Senate formally recognizes Charlie Kirk’s legacy, leadership and impact on civil discourse, Texas A&M University, an entire generation of college students nationwide and on our nation as a whole,” Teetes said.

The resolution also resolved to denounce political violence in all forms, “especially on college campuses and calling for unity within the student body against such heinous acts.”

It was also decided that a copy of the resolution would be sent to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA.

Teetes also introduced S.R. 78-19 Ticket Pull Feedback Resolution, which encouraged the creation of a “student feedback mechanism to collect data on student experiences, preferences and critiques regarding the new system.”

The Student Senate also passed S.R. 78-21 Hispanic Heritage Month Resolution and S.R. 78-22 Suicide Prevention Month Resolution.

Three other acts were passed as well: S.A. 78-01 The First Purtell Omnibus Act, S.A. 78-02 The Friendly Act and S.A. 78-03 Traditions and Culture Act.

The meeting concluded with a brief statement from Student Body President Carter Mallory, who applauded the senate for standing with Welsh and addressed the S.R. 78-19 Ticket Pull Feedback Resolution, saying that a survey was already in the works. Mallory asked senators to pitch any questions or recommendations they had for the survey.

Mallory also urged senators to attend a city council meeting regarding overnight parking near campus at College Station City Hall at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The College Station City Council has been discussing new overnight parking restrictions in neighborhoods near campus since July.

“We really need everybody there for Sept. 30 at the City Council meeting,” Mallory said. “We need numbers, so invite as many people as possible.”

Six days after the senate meeting, Vice President of Municipal Affairs Ainsleigh Broadwell echoed Mallory’s sentiment in an Instagram reel posted on Sept. 23.

“This meeting will directly impact areas in close proximity to the university,” Broadwell said. “It’s important for you to be at this meeting because there will be a survey conducted on all of those in attendance. This is your opportunity to have your student voice heard and protect your ability to park overnight outside your residence.”