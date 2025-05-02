Welsh rebukes state representative in official letter

Following a series of false social media posts from State Rep. Brian Harrison ’04 (R-10) targeting Texas A&M, President Mark A. Welsh III authored and sent an official letter to the legislator claiming his comments are “routinely inaccurate and misleading.” In response, Harrison posted the letter to the social media platform X Friday afternoon, asking the federal government to investigate the university over alleged “discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion practices and programs.”

A&M is currently compliant with Senate Bill 17, the state’s anti-DEI law, and the institution received no violations from a DEI-related state audit earlier this year.

“I’m always ready to make corrections when I’m wrong, but I won’t stand by when I see inaccuracies about our institution spreading quickly,” Welsh wrote in the letter, which is dated Feb. 26. It’s unclear why the representative waited three months to post the letter.

Welsh continued to refute Harrison’s claims that A&M is breaking state law throughout his letter, culminating in a request for Harrison to meet with the president directly.

Harrison has previously campaigned against the university’s LGBTQ+ studies minor, which was removed from the curriculum in November last year after the Board of Regents intervened. Harrison’s email to Sean Keveney, acting general counsel of Health and Human Services, which Harrison posted on X, has Welsh’s letter attached. In a separate letter, Harrison pushed back against the president.

“ … I fear that the Texas government may be one of the largest funders of DEI in America,” Harrison wrote. “ … His preposterous defense of this egregious discrimination is that the Texas legislature has not explicitly banned it. I have legislation to do so, but universities should not have to be told by the legislature to not engage in discrimination.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. This report will be updated.