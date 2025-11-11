The Aggie Arthouse shows free films on campus

The Aggie Arthouse, a student-led organization at Texas A&M, offers free, on-campus film screenings of diverse movies from around the globe to students each week.

According to marketing senior Martha Ramos and management information systems senior Tanya Alvarez-Salsedo, the pair founded the organization with the goal to bring together like-minded cinephiles to discuss thought-provoking films while exploring diverse styles from different cultures, genres, eras and countries.

When the pair met as freshmen, Ramos and Alvarez-Salsedo said they spent about eight months fundraising with bake sales and preparing logistics before formally launching The Aggie Arthouse during their sophomore year.

“I feel like we always just clicked right away,” Alvarez-Salsedo said. “ … We always just worked so well together. … We were like yin and yang.”

While The Aggie Arthouse is primarily recognized for its free screenings of unique movies, Ramos explained that the original motivation behind the organization didn’t lie on the screen, but instead with the audience.

“At first it was all about connection and making a community for people to get to know each other more,” Ramos said. “I think first was people, second was movies.”

Ramos said that the philosophy behind The Aggie Arthouse largely stemmed from her and Alvarez-Salsedo’s experiences as first-generation college students.

“Our main goal was to open people’s perspectives,” Ramos said. “ … Both being first-generation students, that was important to us, because I think that really is what starts conversations going, and being exposed to something that you never would have ventured out into on your own.”

Ramos said some of The Aggie Arthouse’s more niche and foreign screenings invite members to step outside of their comfort zones — something Ramos likes to compare with the newness of the first-generation experience.

“We just want people to come to the movies,” Ramos said. “ … Cinema is so important for everyone. … Even if people come and they hate the movies, like, we love that. Like, come to the movie and hate it, just come. … That’s really our goal.”

Both Ramos and Alvarez-Salsedo said they find enjoyment in event planning and lean heavily into the theme of each film they screen to add flare and memorability to their events.

“We don’t just show movies, we make it an experience,” Ramos said.

Mocktails were offered for the “Casablanca” screening, hot cocoa and cookies for “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a ramen bar with boba tea for “Chungking Express.”

The Aggie Arthouse’s screenings draw in 30 to 40 attendees each week, according to Ramos, but she hopes to attract even more before she and Alvarez-Salsedo graduate in May 2026.

“I think it’s something that people just don’t know is there,” Ramos said. “And it’s a weekly event that you just go to with your friends, meet new people and it’s always chill.”

Like Ramos, Alvarez-Salsedo also hopes to see more generations of Aggies attending their screenings in the future.

“Bring your friends, your roommates, a date, like, we had some of the people go in there for their first date and now it’s the funniest thing ever,” Alvarez-Salsedo said.

Ramos said that, as first-generation Hispanic students, she and Alvarez-Salsedo have gotten a lot of encouragement and motivation from the diverse films screened through The Aggie Arthouse.

“[As] first-generation Hispanics, I think it can be very intimidating trying to do, like, anything sometimes, because you just don’t know how it works out,” Ramos said. “But … I’ve always wanted to write and wasn’t sure if I could make something, but the more that we show movies from all over the world, we hear from different filmmakers. … I think that definitely has opened up our eyes a lot to what we can do.”

Ramos has penned a few short film screenplays herself and said she hopes to make something of her own someday, but not without the help of Alvarez-Salsedo behind the scenes.

“I feel like we met and we just haven’t left each other since,” Alvarez-Salsedo said. “We live together now. We have this together. We’re both at Mays together and then we also work together. … Every single part of our life is together.”

No matter what avenue they pursue in the future, Ramos and Alvarez-Salsedo hope to share a joint venture. Event planning has become Ramos’s passion, with her ultimate dream being to own a movie theatre of her own.

“[This is] so much more hands-on experience than anything I’ve learned in business school so far,” Ramos said. “ … I feel like we are running a business. It kind of feels like we’re having our own theatre sometimes. Like, so much goes into everything … booking the reservations, getting the licensing, the marketing side … fundraising … every single dollar that we made started from our own money.”

With Ramos and Alvarez-Salsedo set to graduate soon, they are prepared to pass along The Aggie Arthouse to the organization’s remaining leadership — but not without a heartfelt farewell.

“I don’t want it to end … but I really hope it does pass on after us, because it would be nice to come visit,” Alvarez-Salsedo said. “ … This has been our child … so we want to protect it as much as we can.”

Although their tenure as co-directors is coming to an end, Ramos echoed Alvarez-Salsedo’s bittersweet farewell to The Aggie Arthouse.

“It’s certainly going to be hard to let go because I feel like it is like our baby and it’s like our brainchild,” Ramos said. “… It’s our business in a way. … The Aggie Arthouse is us. Like, it’s such a big part of who we are. … It’s been worth every single minute of it just to be having these events and these memories.”For those interested in future screenings, updates on The Aggie Arthouse’s schedule can be found on their website and Instagram page.