The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

The evolution of Aggie slang through the decades

Recent study shows how modern technology, cultural events and generational shift has changed how A&M communicates
Jordan Fox, News Reporter
March 2, 2025
Photo by Photos by Abbey Santoro & Logan Mohr

The Aggie Ring, standing at football games and “horns down” are traditions unique to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M has long been known for its strong traditions, and one of the most distinctive is its unique slang. From the earliest recorded terms in 1903 to the latest student submissions in 2025, Aggies have crafted their own linguistic legacy. Some terms have remained virtually unchanged for over a century, while others reflect the evolving campus landscape.

In an effort to document the latest iteration of Aggie slang, communications manager at the Association of Former Students Sue Owen ’94 spearheaded a new slang survey. The project builds upon glossaries compiled in 1903, 1942 and 1983, with the latest addition compiled in 2025 through an online survey. The findings provide insight into both linguistic shifts and the cultural factors that influence the way Aggies speak.

“All of those were about 40 years apart,” Owen said. “So we went ‘Okay, time to update this.’ We really want more responses.”

Some of the oldest Aggie slang terms have stood the test of time, revealing deep roots in university culture. One of the most well-known is “fish.”

“We’ve actually been using ‘fish’ for ‘freshman’ since the 1880s,” Owen said. 

Roger Reese, PhD, a history professor at A&M and former member of the Corps of Cadets, acknowledged the humor of some Corps-specific terminology. 

“Sophomores are pissheads, and juniors are surgebutts, and seniors are zips or elephants,” Reese said. 

Despite some long-standing terms, modern Aggie slang also reflects changing campus dynamics. The rise of social media and texting culture has led to an increased tendency to shorten words, something older generations of Aggies did not prioritize, according to Reese. 

Generational shifts and major historical events have also played a role in shaping Aggie slang. The 1942 glossary was compiled during World War II and included terms like “horizontal engineering” for napping, illustrating how humor persisted even in serious times. 

“I mean, the 1942 one, that’s like literally in the middle of World War II,” Owen said. “So to see them still joking about things and still having some stuff in common with us and, you know, they talk about Northgate and they have the term ‘horizontal engineering’ for napping, which is hilarious. So it really sort of humanizes people.”

Reese echoed this sentiment, saying that national events can and do influence slang. 

“They are attached to different generational sort of stuff a lot, and different events like the Great Depression,” Reese said. “World War I, World War II, and even Vietnam had changes on slang that soldiers brought back with them.”

In contrast, modern Aggie slang reflects contemporary student life and campus-specific experiences. Terms like “bannering” describe the struggle of recruiting for student organizations amid the Texas heat, while “Wehner High” humorously compares Mays Business School to a high school. Similarly, “rebag” has emerged in the Corps as a term for taking a nap, and the related “rebag monster” describes the urge to fall back asleep after morning physical training. 

“Jargon is different from slang,” Reese said. “Slang kind of evolves and changes, but saying ‘howdy’ is a tradition.” 

Some modern terms highlight the social expectations and pressures unique to A&M. The phrase “ring by spring” humorously refers to the high rate of engagements among seniors before graduation. Meanwhile, “boot chaser” describes someone interested in dating a member of the Corps, reflecting the prestige associated with wearing the senior boots.

Though slang has evolved to match new technologies and campus developments, Aggie traditions continue to influence student vocabulary. The term “good bull” remains a staple, denoting something fun and positive that embodies the Aggie spirit. Its opposite, “bad bull,” has also persisted, used to describe actions that go against the university’s values. 

“There’s good bull and bad bull,” Reese said. “Somebody’s trying to play a joke on somebody in a prank, like that was really harmful. That wasn’t good. You’re trying to have fun, but at somebody’s expense, that’s bad bull.”

Preserving Aggie slang ensures that current students can connect with the past while continuing to contribute their own additions. The recent survey led by Owen aims to capture how today’s students communicate and ensure their linguistic contributions are documented. 

“The great thing about these older slang dictionaries is they’re very funny, and the ones that the students have been sending in so far are also hilarious,” Owen said.

Ultimately, the evolution of Aggie slang reflects both tradition and change. While new words continue to emerge, many classic terms endure, binding generations of Aggies together. 

“It shows you that people 40 years ago and 80 years ago: they were just Aggies too,” Owen said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1435
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Audience waits for the audience to start at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Draggieland organizers announce ‘Day of Drag’ protest
Sbpdebate Swannc 4
Carter Mallory elected student body president
Drag queen Lily Adonis Kline performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Hanna Santanna at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Draggieland to reschedule or relocate, organizers say
Drag queen Hanna Santanna performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Lily Adonis Kline at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Regents ban on-campus drag shows across A&M System
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
New bill would prohibit on-campus election voting
Wise Officers With Speakers
Women in STEM: Success stories at A&M
More in News
Batt Signal logo
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise
Screenshot 2025 02 27 135322
Spiriting into space: A&M to have exclusive, permanent presence on International Space Station
Sbpdebate Swannc 5
Student body president candidates: who they are
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.
Understanding the role of chancellor
The Texas A&amp;M University 2023 Physics &amp; Engineering Festival on April 1, 2023.
Annual Physics and Engineering Festival lineup revealed
Donate to The Battalion
$1435
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal