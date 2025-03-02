The evolution of Aggie slang through the decades

Texas A&M has long been known for its strong traditions, and one of the most distinctive is its unique slang. From the earliest recorded terms in 1903 to the latest student submissions in 2025, Aggies have crafted their own linguistic legacy. Some terms have remained virtually unchanged for over a century, while others reflect the evolving campus landscape.

In an effort to document the latest iteration of Aggie slang, communications manager at the Association of Former Students Sue Owen ’94 spearheaded a new slang survey. The project builds upon glossaries compiled in 1903, 1942 and 1983, with the latest addition compiled in 2025 through an online survey. The findings provide insight into both linguistic shifts and the cultural factors that influence the way Aggies speak.

“All of those were about 40 years apart,” Owen said. “So we went ‘Okay, time to update this.’ We really want more responses.”

Some of the oldest Aggie slang terms have stood the test of time, revealing deep roots in university culture. One of the most well-known is “fish.”

“We’ve actually been using ‘fish’ for ‘freshman’ since the 1880s,” Owen said.

Roger Reese, PhD, a history professor at A&M and former member of the Corps of Cadets, acknowledged the humor of some Corps-specific terminology.

“Sophomores are pissheads, and juniors are surgebutts, and seniors are zips or elephants,” Reese said.

Despite some long-standing terms, modern Aggie slang also reflects changing campus dynamics. The rise of social media and texting culture has led to an increased tendency to shorten words, something older generations of Aggies did not prioritize, according to Reese.

Generational shifts and major historical events have also played a role in shaping Aggie slang. The 1942 glossary was compiled during World War II and included terms like “horizontal engineering” for napping, illustrating how humor persisted even in serious times.

“I mean, the 1942 one, that’s like literally in the middle of World War II,” Owen said. “So to see them still joking about things and still having some stuff in common with us and, you know, they talk about Northgate and they have the term ‘horizontal engineering’ for napping, which is hilarious. So it really sort of humanizes people.”

Reese echoed this sentiment, saying that national events can and do influence slang.

“They are attached to different generational sort of stuff a lot, and different events like the Great Depression,” Reese said. “World War I, World War II, and even Vietnam had changes on slang that soldiers brought back with them.”

In contrast, modern Aggie slang reflects contemporary student life and campus-specific experiences. Terms like “bannering” describe the struggle of recruiting for student organizations amid the Texas heat, while “Wehner High” humorously compares Mays Business School to a high school. Similarly, “rebag” has emerged in the Corps as a term for taking a nap, and the related “rebag monster” describes the urge to fall back asleep after morning physical training.

“Jargon is different from slang,” Reese said. “Slang kind of evolves and changes, but saying ‘howdy’ is a tradition.”

Some modern terms highlight the social expectations and pressures unique to A&M. The phrase “ring by spring” humorously refers to the high rate of engagements among seniors before graduation. Meanwhile, “boot chaser” describes someone interested in dating a member of the Corps, reflecting the prestige associated with wearing the senior boots.

Though slang has evolved to match new technologies and campus developments, Aggie traditions continue to influence student vocabulary. The term “good bull” remains a staple, denoting something fun and positive that embodies the Aggie spirit. Its opposite, “bad bull,” has also persisted, used to describe actions that go against the university’s values.

“There’s good bull and bad bull,” Reese said. “Somebody’s trying to play a joke on somebody in a prank, like that was really harmful. That wasn’t good. You’re trying to have fun, but at somebody’s expense, that’s bad bull.”

Preserving Aggie slang ensures that current students can connect with the past while continuing to contribute their own additions. The recent survey led by Owen aims to capture how today’s students communicate and ensure their linguistic contributions are documented.

“The great thing about these older slang dictionaries is they’re very funny, and the ones that the students have been sending in so far are also hilarious,” Owen said.

Ultimately, the evolution of Aggie slang reflects both tradition and change. While new words continue to emerge, many classic terms endure, binding generations of Aggies together.

“It shows you that people 40 years ago and 80 years ago: they were just Aggies too,” Owen said.