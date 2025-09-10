‘The standard has been raised’: Rec Center eyes November for renovation completion

Renovations have been ongoing inside the Student Recreation Center since the spring semester, but new insights reveal the construction is finally coming to a close.

The renovations consist of two major projects inside the Rec: a new climbing tower and bouldering space and updated men’s and women’s locker rooms, all set for public use in November.

Associate Director for Capital Projects for Recreational Sports Jerod Wilson shared that the locker rooms should open to the public early or mid November, while the climbing tower and bouldering walls will aim to open approximately Nov. 24.

The new climbing tower will have a modern flat panel design, allowing for more engaging route setting and varied degrees of inclination. Moreover, it is being constructed by EP Climbing — the same company that built climbing and bouldering walls for the most recent Olympics.

The tower will stand at 44 feet and 8 inches, making it just slightly taller than the previous tower. It will cover 3,662 square feet, topping the previous size of approximately 2,696 square feet. The new tower will have a maximum capacity of approximately 25 ropes available at once for use, while the previous tower maxed out at 15 to 18.

“This is what the climbers are clamoring for,” Wilson said. “This is what the industry is moving towards.”

Unlike the old climbing tower, the new design has been shifted toward the ramp walkway beside the study area, reducing the pinch point by the women’s locker room which often caused customer traffic as students entered and exited the Rec.

Along with the new climbing tower, the Rec will see 1,612 square feet of new unroped flat panel bouldering space in exchange for two racquetball courts.

Wilson credited local climbers and the Rec’s Outdoor Adventure team for pushing for the renovation, recognizing the need to stick with modern climbing standards as the popularity of the sport continues to rise.

Both men’s and women’s locker rooms have also undergone substantial renovations. Large group showers have been transformed into individual stalls, vanity areas have been expanded and general outdated aesthetics have been completely overhauled.

“It’s definitely going to give more of an upscale feel,” Wilson said. “The standard has been raised.”

The number of lockers in the locker rooms will ultimately decrease, allowing for the expansion of the vanity areas and more full-height lockers than before, as they were the most-used lockers, according to Wilson’s available data on locker rentals.

Renovation updates on the Rec’s website showcase computer renderings of the to-be locker rooms, revealing “Aggies” and “Gig ‘Em” graphics on the walls along with nuanced lighting.

“They’re going to feel [like an] upscale resort,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be a drastic change from what it was before.”

The two renovation projects are entirely self-funded by Rec Sports, which pulls most of its capital from the dedicated Rec Sports fee.

“For a project like this, we did not have to go back and ask for more funding or get external funding to do [it],” Wilson explained. “It has to do with the way we manage our money over time to be able to update things periodically when we absolutely need to.”

While the original goal was to complete the renovations by the start of the fall semester, various factors ultimately led to a lull in the timeline. Wilson’s biggest objective quickly became opening a direct pathway through the Rec, despite the ongoing construction.

“It was not great when you couldn’t go through the building to get to the back from the front, it made it super inefficient … it’s the things that happen when you do construction inside of an operational building … we try our best to do the best we can to keep things open,” Wilson said.

Wilson guaranteed that the closure would be fixed by the fall semester, and his goal was a success. Students can now travel from the main entrance all the way across the Rec without renovations obstructing their path.

For more updates on the renovation projects at the Rec, visit the facility’s dedicated webpage at recsports.tamu.edu.