‘Trapped in a gold cage’: Aggies protest, demand protections for immigrant students

Students protested at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration policies and demand that Texas A&M ensure immigrant students are protected.

The protest, titled Contra la Jaula de Oro, Spanish for “Against the Golden Cage,” began at 3 p.m. and lasted until 7:30 p.m. Nine local and student groups organized the demonstration, including the Council of Minority Student Affairs, or CMSA, MOVE, Texas A&M Rising, Bryan-College Station Watermelon Squad, Aggies Against Apartheid, Aggie Democrats, the International Youth and Students for Social Equality, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Young Democratic Socialists of America.“This was a protest where we all joined together for the cause of current immigration issues set by the recent executive orders,” psychology junior and CMSA president Lily Rojas said.

The protest was in response to the Trump administration’s immigration policies. A few weeks ago, Texas A&M distributed a campus-wide email with a notification that ICE was allowed to enter public campus areas.

“This protest means more than just me,” Rojas said. “It’s a collective protest that means to show up for my community. It means to show up for those who cannot be here today and for those who have to work a little harder to be here.”

Led by sociology senior Akkad Ajam and activist Angie, who did not share her last name or on-campus affiliations, the protest began with speeches from members of the Hispanic community making their demands to the university.

“In light of Trump’s executive order onslaught designed to separate families and communities across the country, we, the students of Texas A&M, demand that our university uphold the values and merits of being an Aggie by ensuring protection and support for the thousands of students affected by the recent directive order on January 21,” Ajam said to a crowd of over 100.

Protesters’ demands to the university included defining safe locations on campus, notifying students, faculty and staff of when ICE is present, educating the immigrant community of their rights, providing legal resources and implementing policies to limit ICE officers’ access on campus.

Ajam informed students about their rights in situations involving ICE officials, and pamphlets were passed out reiterating the information. The pamphlets said individuals have the right to ask for a search warrant, seek refuge in private offices because ICE is only permitted in public spaces, exercise the right to remain silent and request a lawyer if arrested.

Speakers shared how recent executive orders have impacted them mentally, and emotionally and Angie read letters from anonymous members of the public who were not present.

“The people harvesting your American crops aren’t American,” Angie read from one letter. “This country was built off the backs of people like us.”

Materials science and engineering graduate student Miloš Dujovich, a Serbian immigrant, spoke to the crowd about his experiences with dialogue surrounding immigration. He noted that, when the topic came up in the past, people dismissed his concerns and said he shouldn’t worry about immigration issues because he is white.

“So this, in the end, is a racial issue,” Dujovich said. “We have to speak out for each other, stand next to each other and express solidarity always.”

Communications senior Madeline Maurer joined Dujovich with a speech commending the importance of solidarity.

“We must now, more than ever, fearlessly and tirelessly struggle,” Maurer said.

Protesters marched past notable campus buildings and areas, including Evans Library, the Liberal Arts and Humanities Building and the Academic Plaza. The crowd chanted slogans led by Angie and Ajam, saying, “To dream is not a crime,” “Se ve, se siente, el pueblo está presente,” or “You see it, you feel it, the people are present” and “Sí se puede,” or “Yes you can.”

The protest concluded at the Academic Plaza with a final speech from Ajam reiterating the demonstrators’ demands.

“So many people come here for opportunities but find themselves trapped in a gold cage where the country profits off immigrant labor.” Ajam said.

The protest ended at 7:30 p.m., and demonstrators dispersed soon after.