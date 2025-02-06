Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Trump to attempt to end Education Department via executive order

The president needs congressional approval to end the federal agency
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
February 6, 2025
Photo by Via Gage Skidmore
President Donald Trump is planning to weaken the Department of Agency through executive orders.

President Donald Trump’s administration has drafted an executive order to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, according to multiple sources and as reported by NBC News. While Trump can’t eliminate the department without congressional approval, the president’s executive action reportedly directs the secretary of education to form a plan weakening the department while he encourages Congress to pass legislation abolishing the federal agency.

The department has long been under scrutiny by Republican politicians who have pushed to shut it down several times, each of them failing to pass Congress. According to the Wall Street Journal, the current administration poses a new threat as it works to eliminate the department from within. Some believe that the President’s support of voucher programs and school choice intends to aid in draining public education of its much-needed funding.

“The intent is clear,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a news release. “Starve our public schools of the resources our students need and funnel these resources to discriminatory and unaccountable private schools or tax cuts for billionaires who funded his campaign.”

Reporting indicates that the executive order would do away with programs that are not directly controlled by the department and transfer functions to other federal departments, stripping the department of many of its vital functions. Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has publicly supported the department’s closure.

The Department of Education serves over 50 million public school students and provides programs that aid over 12 million college graduates annually. Public education, which is largely funded by local and state taxes, receives federal funding designated for areas that need the most assistance. The department also funds several programs that benefit students and families, such as Pell Grants, student loans and programs that help disabled students.

Many who work in education worry about what dismantling the education department would mean.

“If it became a reality, Trump’s power grab would steal resources for our most vulnerable students, explode class sizes, cut job training programs, make higher education more expensive and out of reach for middle-class families, take away special education services for students with disabilities, and gut student civil rights protections,” Pringle said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$910
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Texas A&amp;M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates getting on base during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Aggies return to the diamond
Echleburg Project
Eckleburg Project bounces back from past
American Visa Document
Potential H-1B restriction stirs up uncertainty for international Aggies
Sports Betting Trends
How to Read Sports Betting Trends and Make Data-Driven Decisions
Aggiecon
‘Going rogue’ with AggieCon 54
Dsc 0157
Polish secretary of state speaks at Rudder Theatre
More in News
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
'They rarely have all the facts': Behind the scenes, conservative influence on Aggieland soars
The outside of Beutel Health Center on Monday, October 23, 2023.
Students face seasonal mental health challenges
avian flu.png
State officials issue bird flu warning as virus spreads near Brazos County
Northgate City Council Meeting
Northgate Small Area kickoff meeting addresses public’s concerns
Harry's Demolition (2 Of 7)
Hurricane Harry’s closure marks continuation of Northgate development
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M halts research to comply with executive orders, upcoming federal funding freeze
More in State & National Politics
College Station Council Meeting
College Station City Council amends budget, establishes legislative affairs committee
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as state house speaker
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online
Photo by Robert O'Brien of the Texas state capitol building on Nov. 24, 2019.&#160;
State agriculture commissioner visits Brazos Valley
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the sideline before the start of Texas A&amp;M's game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Republicans eye school choice, DEI in state legislative session
About the Contributor
Tenny Luhrs
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
Tenny Luhrs is a senior communications major and Spanish minor from New Braunfels, TX. She was promoted to associate news editor in December 2024 and wants to pursue journalism after graduation.
Donate to The Battalion
$910
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal