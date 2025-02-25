Hadestown 800x200 V1
Understanding the role of chancellor

Dive into the duties of the Texas A&M System’s chancellor as the System prepares for a transition
Julia Kazda, Associate News Editor
February 25, 2025
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.

With the announcement of Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp’s upcoming retirement this June, the role and responsibilities of the position were laid out to the national search committee hired to find a successor.

In the context of the A&M System, the chancellor is the representative figure at the top, overseeing the 11 separate universities and eight state agencies housed therein. Duties that may be assigned to the chancellor include overseeing significant events, assisting in fundraising, stepping in as an ambassador and conferring degrees. In other words, the chancellor of the A&M System connects students and outside events, ensuring that all systems regarding reputation run smoothly.

Chancellors originated in European monarchies, assisting the monarch in foreign relations and document matters. The role later transitioned to a more administrative position. As Europe began to develop universities, the role became prominent in the educational world. At this point, the chancellor obtained the duties of representational and ceremonial matters that remain consistent today.

The System’s chancellor is chosen by the Board of Regents. The next appointed chancellor will take on the duty of representing all 11 of the A&M’s universities.

“We’ve done some amazing things,” John Sharp, A&M’s current and longest-serving chancellor, said in an interview with the Texas Tribune. “It seemed to be a pretty good time to say, “Hey, it’s been a great ride, and it’s time for someone else to take the reins.’”

