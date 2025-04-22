‘We have your back, forever’: Annual Muster ceremony held at Reed Arena

The annual campus Muster ceremony was held on April 21 at Reed Arena with Lt. Gen. Michael Downs ‘92 as Muster Speaker.

The tradition began in 1883 as a roll call and gradually evolved into a remembrance of former students who had passed away during the early 1900s. Muster spread worldwide during World War I and II, and is now held concurrently in over 250 locations globally.

“Tonight, we gather to uphold a beloved and timeless Aggie tradition as others have done on this campus for over a century,” said university studies senior Abby Kerckhoff, who serves as the 2025 Muster chair. “We are but one of many gatherings of Aggies who are uniting together with the same purpose — to reaffirm our bonds to our university and to each other.”

Following a set ceremonial schedule that has persisted since the mid-20th century, Muster began with the presentation of the colors by Ross Volunteers. Singing Cadets, Women’s Choir and the Century Singers opened the ceremony with prelude songs. Following the reading of “The Last Corps Trip” by marketing junior Lucas Wheeler-Irizarry, Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III took the stage.

“Welcome to the very heart of what it means to be an Aggie,” Welsh said. “I’ve always believed that Muster is a window into the soul of Aggieland. It’s a spiritual homecoming that brings Aggies together across continents, across generations and across time.”

The president, chair of the board of the Association of Former Students and the student body president all traditionally speak at Muster. The 50th reunion of the 1975 class was recognized by industrial distribution senior Jake Hrbacek, who spoke about the changes that occurred during their time on campus, including the first women joining the Corps of Cadets.

Following the tradition of acknowledging the 50th reunion, Downs, the Muster Speaker, was introduced by communications junior Tomas Heredia.

“A special welcome to the families we are honoring tonight,” Downs said. “Families who, this year, lost your Aggie. I hope tonight you will feel the unshakable bond of love and support of your Aggie family as we remember and we grieve with you.”

Downs is the associate director for military affairs at the CIA in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as the vice director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon and has participated in joint and combined operations for the military across the world.

“Standing here tonight, with so many Ags, so many students, I’m drawn back to my time at A&M College of Texas, to two of the most powerful Musters that I experienced here,” Downs said. “This Aggie was a survivor of the Bataan Death March. … This Aggie, Class of ‘39, recounting how knowing what was to come, the savage treatment he would endure, weakened from six weeks of half rations … told us how he had sewn a pocket on the inside of his pants to hide his Aggie ring.”

Downs’ father and children all attended A&M, and in his time serving, Downs has met and spoken to Aggies across the world through the military. He spoke about his own memories of previous Aggies, who have survived wars, and his own sister, Kathleen Downs ‘84, who was honored at Muster during Michael Downs’ junior year.

“Kath was special,” Downs said. “Her life was one of service. She was passionate about the Lord and shared her faith with so many … and at the age of 27, at a time when she and her husband were planning a family, Kathleen was diagnosed with cancer. … I held onto the shell I fired on behalf of my sister. Tonight that shell I fired in honor of my sister is here and in my son Zach’s pocket.”

Following the Muster Speaker, the Roll Call for the Absent was read, which was adapted from a poem written by Dr. John Ashton of the Class of 1906. Roll Call, in which all names of Aggies who have died in the past year and have been announced to the Muster Committee are read aloud, was followed by a rifle volley and Silver Taps.

“We have your back, forever,” Welsh said. “Every year, Muster is a reminder of that.”