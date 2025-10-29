Winnie Carter Wildlife Center holds educational tours, fundraising event to support rescued exotic animals from across Texas

Lying in a shaded field of grass, Murdoch the blind kangaroo rests his head on animal science junior Mario Rivas’ chest — taking a light snooze after an energizing round of soccer beneath the midday sun last fall.

It took the kangaroos a couple of months to warm up to their new caretaker, but now they’re inseparable. Reaching up to get the right angle, Rivas snaps a selfie to remember the heartfelt moment.

Texas A&M’s Winnie Carter Wildlife Center is an educational facility where undergraduate and veterinary students have the opportunity to work with 26 exotic animal species — from servals, camels and even rare Przewalski’s horses. Students learn to manage animals by administering medical care, developing husbandry skills, providing enrichment, training others and maintaining enclosures.

The center relies on donations to fund its growing number of residents and will be hosting educational tours on Saturday, Nov. 8 and 15 to fundraise. The tours will include an overview of the center and a walkthrough of each enclosure. Additional encounters can be purchased to interact with the center’s kangaroos and sloths. All proceeds will directly support the rescued animals.

“Our center is a very unique campus facility,” Director Alice Blue-McLendon, DMV said. “We give students the opportunity to work with wild Texas animals in a place that values high quality of care, enrichment activities and access to large habitats. It’s not just that they learn to care for these animals, but that they carry the message that pet ownership, of any kind, is a serious responsibility.”

Many of the animals at the wildlife center come from difficult backgrounds, according to Blue-McLendon. She said part of their mission is to provide a sanctuary and a permanent home for any exotic, non-domestic animal in need.

Michael Jr. and Fridley were the unplanned offspring of a pair of sloths kept as pets. The owners didn’t know how to care for or manage them, so the brothers were confined to a small room with nothing to simulate their natural habitat. Now at the wildlife center, the sloths have both indoor and outdoor enclosures spanning more than an acre — complete with a dedicated student caretaker and endless opportunities for enrichment.

“One of the things that we talk about in our educational tours is teaching people that exotic animals should not be in the pet trade,” Blue-McLendon said. “Even though you can buy them, it doesn’t mean that’s a good decision. We need to pass more laws to limit ownership.”

Rivas, now the center’s tour coordinator, said his childhood role models were Steve Irwin and the brothers Martin and Chris Kratt, who inspired him with their ability to engage the public and connect others with animals. He said the tours not only help raise funds but also give visitors a chance to learn each animal’s story.

“Every animal has their own personality,” Rivas said. “One of our servals, Pharaoh, came to us with two broken femurs. We were able to fix one, but the other had to be amputated. He lives his life with three legs, but that doesn’t stop him from being playful and affectionate.”

Each semester, the Winnie Carter Wildlife Center offers a VTPP 285 course open to all majors and classifications. Those enrolled complete duties similar to those of a zookeeper for a semester and are assigned an animal to take care of. Students will be required to come to the center almost every day to keep up with enclosure maintenance and veterinary care.

“Good students never go away once they start at the center,” Blue-McLendon said. “They might be moving dirt or helping with a veterinary procedure, but everything a student does here is to take care of the animals. Our goal is to provide hands-on experience for anyone looking to further their knowledge and skills in wildlife or conservation medicine.”

Rivas, who plans to become a zoological veterinarian, has started applying to veterinary schools. He agreed that the wildlife center provides valuable hands-on experience, but more importantly, it’s given him a sense of purpose.

“I grew up in a rough area in Houston, where most kids my age were interested in cars or shoes,” Rivas said. “For me, it was always animals. So coming into work everyday, to be surrounded by the animals I care for so much, that’s not just a job — it’s my livelihood.”