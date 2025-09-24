World-changing ideas: Texas A&M recognized by Fast Company for Alzheimer’s-reducing nasal spray

Texas A&M earned a place among Fast Company’s honorees in its 2025 list of World Changing Ideas for a nasal spray breakthrough that treats Alzheimer’s disease, helping to delay the effects of the disease for several years.

The nasal spray uses neural stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles, or EVs, to reduce chronic inflammation in the brain and the formation of excessive plaques associated with Alzheimer’s.

The project is currently led by Ashok K. Shetty, Ph.D., a University Distinguished Professor of cell biology and genetics and associate director at the Texas A&M Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Shetty is also the co-editor-in-chief of the Aging & Disease journal and associate editor for the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles along with six additional neuroscience journals.

When testing the nasal spray therapy on mice, Shetty and his team found that the treatment, when administered in the early stage of the disease, delayed symptoms for two to three months, which, according to Shetty, is equal to several years in humans.

Moreover, the innovative nasal spray therapy offers immediate action, as the medication becomes active in the brain within an hour of being ingested. Despite swift access to the brain, it takes more than one dose to aid patients long-term.

“One dose is not magic,” Shetty said. “You need to give intermittent doses to prolong better brain health.”

Shetty predicted that future patients would need one dose of nasal spray every six to 12 months to keep the symptoms of Alzheimer’s at bay.

Shetty also praised the nasal spray as a far less invasive form of therapy compared to other contemporary drugs combating Alzheimer’s.

“They have side effects,” Shetty said, referring to other modern drugs. “It can cause edema of the brain, and it can also cause some microhemorrhages in the brain, whereas the EVs entering nasally [don’t] seem to have any side effects … and promote brain function. It also has neuroprotective properties.”

Shetty and his team began their project with a research article published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles. The first author of the article, Leelavathi N. Madhu, Ph.D., is an associate research scientist in Shetty’s laboratory at A&M.

“Before starting the Alzheimer’s disease work, initially we had to characterize the extracellular vesicles from the neuron stem cells,” Madhu said. “So, there we got the idea that these EVs are having the anti-inflammatory property, and inflammation is one of the major problems in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Now that positive results have been observed from the nasal therapy, Madhu revealed the next step of their research would involve tests on the late stage of Alzheimer’s, determining how late into the disease’s progression symptoms could be reversed.

Shetty and his team are also preparing to enter the production stage of clinical-grade EVs.

“We just tested in animal models,” Shetty said. “The next step would be to make clinical-grade EVs, the EVs that could be used in humans.”

Shetty is optimistic about the future of his team’s work, especially due to the proposed Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, which gained positive traction in the Texas Senate in March 2025. The proposed institute would offer $300 million annually in grants to those researching brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

The nasal spray breakthrough positioned A&M alongside other respectable universities in Fast Company’s Academic Excellence category, which included honorees such as UC Berkeley, MIT, UCLA and Harvard.

“It did bring a lot of publicity to A&M and to our research program,” Shetty said. “But we have a lot more work to do.”