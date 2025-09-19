The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

‘You have always inspired me’: Students, community gather to support President Welsh as he leaves office

A crowd applauds Welsh as he departs the Administration Building for the last time as A&M president
Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 19, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh walk down the stairs at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Texas A&M President Mark Welsh III departed from the Administration Building on Friday for the last time as president at 11:55 a.m. with his wife, Betty Welsh, after the Texas A&M University System announced his resignation on Thursday.

Hundreds of students and community members fought the noon heat to greet Welsh with cheers and applause as he passed through the front door and descended the steps alongside his wife.

A&M’s mascot, Reveille, was also present, barking multiple times prior to Welsh’s departure, inciting cheers, applause and anticipation from the crowd.

Many students bannered supportive signs with slogans such as “American Hero and Our Hero,” “Forever My President,” “Best Prez Since Rudder” and “Thank You for Your Service.”

Welsh took his time to thank students on his march through the grounds, shaking hands and exchanging heartfelt words and hugs. One of his first greetings was with Student Body President Carter Mallory and Student Body Vice President Kathleen Parks.

Welsh 7
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh react to students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

“Regardless of opinion on the matter, whether or not his actions were justified … we can praise character, and hopefully that’s what we get to do here is honor him on his way out,” Mallory said. “He’s been personally encouraging. Every meeting I’ve had with him has been in support of student desires … it’s been met with immediate action from his staff and himself.”

Mallory shared a personal anecdote of when Welsh showed up for bonfire remembrance simply as a member of the crowd without drawing attention to himself, further characterizing his leadership style as one of selfless service.

Selfless, humility, and steadfast were all words used by students at Welsh’s departure to describe the former president’s leadership.

More than just students and staff came to express their support. Air Force veteran and former student David Lilly spoke highly of Welsh’s character, having served under Welsh’s leadership in the military and attending the Bush School during Welsh’s tenure as the school’s dean.

“He was a superlative leader … and set the example of what a leader is supposed to be,” Lilly said.

Welsh walked through the encouraging crowd for nine minutes, greeting supporters and finally joining in an impromptu performance of “The Spirit of Aggieland” with the crowd before entering his vehicle and officially departing the parking lot at 12:04 p.m.

Welsh addressed the university earlier today through a final email titled “Thank you and Gig ‘em.”

“I’ve told people that serving as President of this great university for even a minute is an incredible privilege,” Welsh wrote in the email. “Doing it for two years has been a remarkable gift.”

Welsh thanked faculty and staff in his email, particularly Chancellors John Sharp and Glenn Hegar and the Board of Regents. He also addressed the student body, expressing gratitude for the virtuous character of the 12th Man.

“And a special thanks to our unbelievable students,” Welsh wrote. “You make this university whole. You give it a pulse. You bring it light. Thank you for constantly reminding me that living our Core Values lays the foundation for a life of value. Thanks for showing me that respecting others is the front door to a respected life. Thanks for teaching me that the Aggie Honor Code is simply a calling to a life of honor.”

Welsh 11
President Mark A. Welsh III shakes business administration sophomore Isaac Feeney’s hand at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Welsh finished his email with a letter of appreciation to the university itself.

“Most importantly, thanks to Texas A&M University,” Welsh wrote. “I will always see you as a shining city on a hill … a place where history, tradition, pride, legacy and belief in something bigger than yourself swirl around you as you walk the campus. You have always inspired me … and I’m gonna miss you.”

In a news release from the A&M System, Hegar thanked Welsh for his service, but also encouraged a change in leadership.

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” Hegar said. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

In the same news release, Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton spoke briefly about the office’s future.

“General Welsh’s legacy of leadership and service is one that the Aggie family will always remember,” Albritton said. “The Board of Regents is united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university’s future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values.”

After two years of loyal dedicated service to A&M Welsh’s tenure as president has officially come to an end. The Board of Regents will soon appoint an interim president to fill the office’s vacancy and begin a national search for a new permanent president of the university, according to the news release.

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

