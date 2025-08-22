Criticism: ‘Weapons’

Rating: 7/10

Spoilers ahead for “Weapons.”

Yeah, it’s official. Basements are ruined.

Zach Creggar’s “Weapons” has been one of my most highly anticipated movies of the year. I genuinely haven’t been this excited since Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance.” In fact, I was so determined to walk into the film completely void of expectations that I closed my eyes every time the trailer came on.

After his debut film, “Barbarian,” Creggar became a bold new voice in elevated horror; “Barbarian” ran, and “Weapons” decided to run even faster. In leveraging high-concept premises with low-concept thrills — and adding in the occasional absurd moment — Creggar gives his audience a wickedly good time.

The storyline revolves around a group of schoolchildren who go missing in the quiet suburban town of Maybrook. At 2:17 a.m., 17 children from a single classroom each got out of bed, ran out of their homes and vanished into the night. From there, a grieving community is left to stew in outrage as the police persist in a futile search.

Now, it’s reasonable to think a horde of kids essentially t-posing at the witching hour is more ridiculous than terrifying. But Creggar takes such a silly little dismissal and turns it into a total nightmare. Aside from clever twists and classic jump scares, the film makes ample use of violent framing and deeply unsettling shots throughout. You’ll slowly be lulled into a false sense of security, just to suddenly be shown the most horrifying bloody tracksuit scene of all time.

But my favorite aspect by far was Creggar’s decision to have the story unfold from several perspectives. As someone who loves this technique in novels, I was kicking my feet to see everything happen through six main characters in a loosely non-chronological structure — reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia.”

It isn’t easy to balance so many characters and bring their intricate storylines together cohesively. But the multiple-perspective-based approach is a total knock-out; as more questions get answered, we’re simultaneously faced with even more “WTF” moments that create good pacing and a solid narrative.

Creggar also plays with tone in some pretty unexpected ways.

The opening scene is nothing but a black screen and the monologue of a creepy child. As this unknown little girl chronicles the story’s initial events and brings the audience to the present, we’re shown a montage of all the kids running out of their houses — and the first song of the soundtrack plays.

While the title, “Beware of Darkness,” is fitting, the tune’s blues and rock ‘n‘ roll vibes evoke emotions better suited to lovers in a bar. So, the heavy sense of unease we were initially led to feel is juxtaposed with what is a rather peaceful ambiance that definitely threw me off.

This type of subversion seems to be part of Creggar’s signature style, especially with his use of randomly interposed comedy. But unlike in “Barbarian,” where it felt out of place and undermined the serious themes being discussed, the comedy in “Weapons” strikes a much better balance and even serves to elevate the film at moments.

Given how quick critics are to box horror comedies into a lower-brow category, it’s very interesting to see Creggar put this notion that these films can’t be treated on the same level as elevated horror films on its head. Who says a horror comedy can’t be up there with the big boys? Refreshingly, “Weapons” is funny, depressing and terrifying all at once.

And finally: Gladys.

I live for horror movies, especially when they force the audience to reflect on disturbing but nonetheless important issues. In “Weapons,” those issues are manifested in a sinister witch made to look like an uncanny, bald Chappell Roan.

Gladys controls her victims’ minds while rotting them from the inside, and parallels can be drawn to an alcoholic’s downward spiral into decay. Creggar’s decision to contrast her awful makeup with innocuous behavior presents Gladys as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and he integrates parasitic imagery of Cordyceps to illustrate how she drains the vitality of everyone around her.

Like parents caught in the tumultuous cycle of alcoholism, Gladys’ victims are rendered apathetic, grotesquely sallow and catatonic. And much like how she snaps her wands, a drunken parent can snap at any moment. Her character serves both as a literal parasite, feeding on the life force of others, and as a metaphor for the parasitic effects of substance abuse.

As if that wasn’t enough, poor Alex — the only surviving kid from the class of children who went missing — is cruelly stripped of his childhood. At a mere nine years old, he’s reduced to spoon-feeding cans of soup that he can barely open to his parents and all the missing children hidden in the basement. The parents are emotionally and physically unavailable to the point that they are nothing more than breathing corpses, and Alex is left providing them the very same love and care that they’re incapable of giving him.

Home is supposed to be a safe haven, but unstable alcoholics allow the perpetual threat of chaos to permeate and fester. In this way, Creggar confronts us with the harrowing reality of how someone’s addictions can drain every gleam of joy from their loved ones’ lives.

Isabella Garcia is an economics senior and opinion editor for The Battalion.