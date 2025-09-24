Editorial: Students first, not politicians

If support from students, faculty wasn’t enough to satisfy A&M Regents, Texas’ politicians into keeping President Mark A. Welsh III in office, what comes next?
The Battalion Editorial Board
September 24, 2025
Dscf2505
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III and wife Betty exit to clapping and cheering at the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Alex Garza/The Battalion)
Photo by Alex Garza

Walking down the steps of the Administration Building as he looked onto a sea of support, a president descended step by step — Gig ‘em sign held high — as he exited his office one last time. Former Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III smiled at his Aggie family as his wife cried silent tears — all stemming from a leaked video. 

The secretly recorded video depicting a discussion of gender identity in a children’s literature course found its way into the hands of Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10). 

Harrison posted the confrontation on social media, quickly igniting a firestorm that ultimately ended Welsh’s tenure and resulted in the removal of three faculty members from their positions.

Despite Welsh’s resignation, anyone who attended Welsh’s farewell at the Administration Building last Friday — including students and faculty who sent letters backing Welsh — can attest to the support he had among the Aggie community.

Welsh 11
President Mark A. Welsh III shakes business administration sophomore Isaac Feeney’s hand at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Since his resignation, a wealth of stories have emerged from every corner of campus regarding his presidency. 

Perhaps no story is more poignant than his attendance of the November 2024 edition of Silver Taps on Election Night. Welsh prioritized us over political interests — and in the end, it cost him his job.

We, along with the rest of campus, are left to ask ourselves: What kind of System is the Board of Regents running where the opinions of politicians seemingly matter more than those of students and faculty? 

If Welsh’s broad and popular support across campus wasn’t enough to keep him in power, then what are the Regents looking for in the role? With the university on its fifth president since 2020, it’s a question that needs answering.

We stand behind Welsh’s efforts to shield the university from the maelstrom of state politics. We unequivocally condemn the pressure put on Welsh such that he felt resigning was the best solution to preserve the future of A&M. We also condemn the student who decided to secretly record the lecture and leak it to Harrison — by Harrison’s own admission

Harrison is a provocateur who had an explicit goal of forcing Welsh out of office before his resignation; he also publicly claimed credit for forcing Welsh’s resignation. In May, Welsh sent Harrison a letter in which he stated the representative’s claims about A&M’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies were “routinely inaccurate and misleading.” 

As for the Regents — the individuals entrusted with the welfare of 12 universities and over 170,000 students — they insist that they did not fold to outside political pressure. 

“We have one individual who I would call a moron, who is an absolute classified megalomaniac, who is insatiable with his desire to feed his ego,” Chairman of the Board of Regents Robert Albritton said in an interview with The Houston Chronicle and The Texas Tribune after the Regents met last Thursday. “And do people like that solve problems? They don’t give you solutions other than ‘Fire this, do this, do that.’ … And I will say one wonderful thing about the Board is that we don’t listen to that.”

If the Board didn’t listen to politicians, then who did they listen to? People like Harrison seem to be doing most of the celebrating, and the Regents haven’t come out to claim that it was their decision, either.

Harrison was not the only lawmaker who questioned Welsh’s leadership. On Sept. 11, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the Regents to evaluate Welsh’s leadership. Additionally, in January, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to fire Welsh over a sponsored trip to a recruitment conference focused on underrepresented students.

The governor has no power to fire Welsh, but the Regents — who are handpicked by Abbott — do.

11 07 2024 board of regents 6
Robert L. Albritton at the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

Also calling for Welsh’s ouster was Michael Quinn Sullivan, the publisher of the Texas Scorecard, a right-wing publication that has prompted the Regents to act in the past, as we confirmed with our prior reporting.

If the Regents have made decisions based on what Sullivan and the Scorecard have posted about in the past, what makes this case different? Albritton claims the Board is acting independently. However, that hasn’t always been the case.

“Yeah, Texas Scorecard,” Albritton told The Texas Tribune and The Houston Chronicle. “I mean, not really sure exactly what their motive is on these issues, because A&M is doing everything they can to solve their own problems, not like we need a whole lot of help, you know, solving them.”

A&M has passed a state audit confirming its compliance with Senate Bill 17 which effectively banned DEI initiatives at public universities in Texas. Nonetheless, the bill’s ban on these initiatives does not extend to in-classroom instruction, meaning it’s unclear what law professor Melissa McCoul may have violated. 

When questioned by The Houston Chronicle and The Texas Tribune, Albritton said that McCoul broke a law, but could not specify which.

Albritton went on to say that details of the class were “not my purview, and it’s not my background,” and that “what my background is, is protecting the System.”

Regardless, we demand answers from Albritton and the Regents.

What exactly are you protecting the System from? What do you want in an A&M president that Welsh did not offer?

If you are protecting the students and faculty of the A&M System from outside influence, you’re doing a poor job because they seem to have gotten exactly what they wanted. 

All we can hope for is that our next president can protect us from you.

This editorial was approved by The Battalion’s editorial staff and serves as the official opinion of the publication. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$4488
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Center
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Anonymous professor calls on students to be ‘agent of change’
An aerial view of the Texas A&amp;M main campus on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Kappa Sigma Fraternity chapter suspended amid hazing investigation
2025 09 08t214402z 2 lynxnpel87121 rtroptp 4 usa trump chicago
‘No person should have had to go through what Will went through’: Aggie researcher detained by ICE
6f8a7164
Craver bests Love as A&M defeats No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend
Adri7308
Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, department head removed after viral video
Adri3688 2
Annual Bonfire Cut Class returns to Aggieland
More in Editorials
Editorial: Drag is free speech too
Editorial: Drag is free speech too
Admin Building Pass Fail
Editorial: We have work to do.
The Battalion, Texas A&amp;M&#8217;s student run newspaper, will print one paper a week this semester.
PRINT IS [still] NOT DEAD
Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke sent emails to students, faculty and staff outlining what the fall semester would look like including 30 minutes between classes instead of 20 and a daily 45 minute break in order for classrooms to be cleaned.
Editorial: Vote with vengeance
A protest organized by&#160;Teens For Gun Reform advocate for gun control in Washington D.C., following the the&#160;shooting at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.&#160; In light of the May 25 shooting at Robb Elementary School, talks of gun reform are being circulated once again.
Editorial: How many more?
Maroon Life: Letter to the Editor Photo
Letter from the sports editor: A window from the old to the new
More in Opinion
Fight for academic freedom
Opinion: Keep politicians — not professors — out of A&M’s classrooms
Image from ios (1)
Satire: Why Pool is the greatest sport to ever exist
Img 8014
Satire: Sleep is for the weak, blue light is forever
Img 5826
Opinion: The straw that broke the Aggie’s back
Screenshot 2025 09 23 at 8.54.41 pm
Review: ‘The Long Walk’
Img 3696
Opinion: Why rock music died as a genre and how we can bring it back.
Donate to The Battalion
$4488
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal