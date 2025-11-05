God save the king: A case for monarchy

The streets are echoing with the chant “No Kings” in protest of alleged abuses of power by President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators are out in full force to oppose the perceived authoritarian policies of President Trump, including his deployment of the military domestically, excessive use of executive orders to bypass Congress and collusion with tech-billionaires to capitalize on his political power.

All of these objections are perfectly rational and — ironically — examples of flaws fundamental to democracy, not monarchy.

So, in this tumultuous time of political polarization and uncertainty, let us ask the question: How does traditional monarchy compare to liberal democracy?

As Americans, we value freedom and personal liberties above all, as emphasized in our Constitution, Declaration of Independence and the Federalist Papers.

Yet, I would argue that traditional monarchy tends to push a society toward increased freedom, while democracy is less effective for that end.

Due to the hereditary nature of traditional monarchy, sovereigns have long-term interests in their territories, and they therefore possess an incentive to maintain stability and foster a healthy political and economic environment for their heirs to adopt. As the head of state, the king holds absolute accountability for the condition of the country, good or bad. With the Sword of Damocles hanging above them on a string, they defend their dynastical patrimony with particular vigilance.

Arbiters of democracy, on the other hand, are willing to take risky action and abuse power in order to accomplish the lofty campaign promises they made before their short terms end.

Checks and balances are easily hurdled over thanks to the mechanics of the executive order, which is increasingly popular with hawkish presidents like Trump and former President Barack Obama. Despite their ability to exercise power, our presidents are slaves to polls and public opinion. Their decision making is constrained by the timetable of an election cycle and the prospect of a second term.

Finally, on the subject of accountability, I draw from the remarks of Lord Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, who argued that “A King may be ill advised and act wrong, a Republic never acts right, for a knot of villains support each other, and together they do what no single person dare attempt.” We see this even today, with our congressmen deflecting responsibility back to one another and blaming voters for national outcomes.

Today, America may be more oligarchy than democracy, and it is undeniable that corporations wield extraordinary power over both the economy and the government. This has been highlighted by protests against the apparent courtship between Trump and the PayPal Mafia.

In this regard, I propose that kings are far more effective in dealing with domestic issues than your democratically elected officials.

Firstly, monarchs are usually raised from childhood with a specialized education centered on constitutional law, history and statecraft suited for a future leader. They tend to be surrounded by a guardianship of loyal advisors, wise experts and experienced relatives who can mentor the sovereign on all issues of importance. It is safe to say that he who bears the crown is often well prepared for it.

Meanwhile, our congressmen and presidents have worked in various occupations, including dentistry, farming, filmmaking, accounting and real estate development — many of which are not especially pertinent to operating within public administration. At best, democratic leaders’ vocations involve hasty training from campaign managers, intermittent words of advice from incumbents and colleagues and perhaps a law degree.

However, Congress is especially ineffective in dealing with many domestic issues. Partisanship and committee work make lawmaking unproductive and untimely. Additionally, Congress can easily be undermined by outside groups — often the same factions that perpetuate societal issues — because elected politicians require immense capital in order to be viable candidates. Where our delegates are unashamingly willing to serve private interests and acquiesce to lobbyists in exchange for funding, a monarch can put the national interest first, free from contractual corporate influence.

Let the status quo serve as the strongest evidence against democracy. If we the people are suffering against tyrannical leadership, an emerging tech-oligarchy and unprecedented inequality under the mask of liberty and fair elections, then we ought to look to the path not taken. Perhaps what is required today is not another modern political experiment, but a reactionary movement to return us to the watchful, paternalistic protection of kings.

To hierarchy without oppression, classicism instead of classism and unity, I say God save the king.

Aidan Zamany is a political science sophomore and opinion writer for The Battalion.