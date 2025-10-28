Opinion: A bone to pick with trunk-or-treat

A steaming mug of spiced apple cider sits on a counter. The rich aroma of maple and cinnamon wafts around the room. A warm blanket shields you from the brisk wind whirling vibrant red, yellow and orange leaves about on a backdrop of fine mist. A freshly-harvested pumpkin sits on the porch steps, patiently awaiting its fate.

This is the quintessential picture of fall in all of its cozy glory as we transition from the scalding temperatures of the summer months to the frigid gales of winter storms.

Or, at least, we can imagine it so, since we Texans have some time yet before experiencing such mercifully cooler weather past 9 a.m.

But the dawdling of autumn doesn’t mean we must abstain from carving out time to delight in the seasonal ambience of fragrant candles and classic movies to kickstart the enjoyment of the spookiest time of the fear.

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on the first of every October, you may as well consider me Cinderella, because practically everything turns into a pumpkin in my apartment: the pillows, the mugs, even the soap dispensers.

Beyond the decor, what I anticipate most about the arrival of the spooky season is commencing my Halloween movie marathon, during which I discover as many horror films and seasonal classics deemed “must-watches” by horrorphiles and Halloween connoisseurs alike.

One such recommendation I indulged in this year, while dodging a particularly tedious assignment, was the animated special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” And while it may not be the prime example of what Halloween has to offer in terms of cinematography, it was definitely heartwarming, nostalgic and overall a breath of fresh scare.

And one particular quote left me with food for thought, spoken by none other than Linus “Blockhead” van Pelt: “You’ve heard of the fury of a woman scorned, haven’t you? Well, that’s nothing compared to a woman who has been cheated out of tricks-or-treats.”

Well, if the broom fits, fly it; My younger self would most definitely agree with this statement.

Very few evenings were ever anticipated like that of Halloween, when your costume — the one you were planning before last year’s festivities had even concluded — hung in your closet, ready to be paraded about the neighborhood.

It was the one night of the school year when you were permitted to stay out late, reveling in the jovial atmosphere of far more trick-or-treaters than children that actually lived in the area, dashing ahead of your parents to find the houses with the brightest lights and foggiest fog machines before the jack-o’-lantern treat bowls were emptied by the generous handful.

This tradition of trick-or-treating to your heart’s content and until you were dead on your feet — regardless of whether you were dressed as a zombie or not — meant more than just a free pass to eat candy for the days to come, even though, as we all know, a candy a day keeps the monsters away.

It encouraged a sense of community spirit, fostered familial connections and served as an opportunity for children to develop social skills, creativity and responsibility in their independence.

But in recent years, trunk-or-treat has become the go-to alternative for parents, schools and organizations alike, with about 74% of survey respondents in 2023 reporting a decline in the number of trick-or-treaters that came knocking on their doors.

Touted as a safer option on account of it taking place in a controlled and monitored environment, trunk-or-treat enables children to just hop from one “trunk” to another mere feet away rather than zip through the streets in excitement.

Joyous neighborhood adventures have thus been replaced by perfunctory stops at neighboring parking spots. That doesn’t sound like Halloween to me.

Where is the spontaneity, the anticipation, the silliness?

Where is the experience?

I’ve witnessed firsthand a trunk-or-treat event, having volunteered to pass out candy at a local elementary school function. I had no prior knowledge of what such an activity entailed, so I was eager to participate and share the delight I had always felt during my own Halloween outings.

With a friend, I decorated the trunk of a car, dressed on-theme and waited for the children to show up. And they did, ushered by their parents in the most exemplary single-file line, plastic bags held out in front of them expectantly. Upon receipt of the goods, they marched onto the next car.

My enthusiasm deflated faster than a punctured inflatable dinosaur costume.

With no spark in their eyes, no customary “Trick-or-treat!” or “Happy Halloween!” exclamations, they were more akin to dolls passing by on a conveyor belt as if on mandate. Halloween-themed treat pails were few and far between, and some of them weren’t even dressed up — not even a glow stick bracelet or light-up jack-o’-lantern necklace.

I quickly learned that trunk-or-treat is all artificiality and passivity. It sucks the life out of Halloween — no vampire costume necessary.

But why does it matter? Maybe trick-or-treating and Halloween are just the newest victims of the generational culture shift, and it’s futile to hang on to a silly tradition.

The issue is that this contrived event reflects not only the current decline in socialization, authenticity and childhood glee, but a paralleled rise in societal distrust: Concerns about stranger danger, tampered-with candy and pedestrian safety are increasingly in the forefront of parents’ minds.

And the consequence is that children can’t even be children anymore, which could be detrimental to their development.

So let the little goblins run amok; stop ghosting the houses, and dress up as a ghoul instead. It may be witchful thinking, but don’t knock trick-or-treating ‘til you try it!

Maeva Elizabé is a neuroscience junior and chemistry minor and opinion writer for The Battalion.