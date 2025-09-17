Opinion: A gerrymandered Texas is the Achilles’ heel of our democracy

“Just put the five seats in the bag,” say Texas gerrymanderers, stuffing their faces. They scoff to themselves, “Consent of the governed? Is that like an extra charge on our order?”

“I want to talk to the manager. I’ll still take the seats, I just want a refund on this consent thing.”

“No thanks, I’ll just take the entree.”

Our gerrymandering Republican Party is running the state no better than a single cashier at Waffle House running a weekend graveyard shift — except they’re not the ones getting paid minimum wage. They’re also no better than the unhinged customers who go to Waffle House past midnight. They were salivating at the opportunity to put five seats in their own bag.

At the explicit request of President Donald Trump, five Texas United States Representatives’ seats were politically targeted to be flipped. Flipping seats is achieved through either democratic processes, like voting, or undemocratic processes, like gerrymandering. Our self-serving representatives have since chosen gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the drawing of electoral district lines intended for political purposes, and in some cases, can facilitate incumbents staying in power. As chief gerrymanderer himself Sen. Phil King put it during his interview about his drawing of the redistricting map, “I drew it based on what would perform better for Republican candidates.”

Why does this matter? A special legislative session specifically for redistricting was called right before the Texas midterm elections, but redistricting is usually done after the U.S. Census is completed. Texas districts were determined in 2021, but they were redrawn by Texas Republicans in the middle of a typical cycle in an effort to bag five seats.

As might be expected, 88 Texas House Republicans voted for the map, while 52 Democrats voted against it. Not one Republican voted against — or abstained from voting on — the map. Pretty much exactly along party lines.

This scheme signifies a downfall of democracy.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, partisan gerrymandering is indeed legal under the Constitution. Currently, the new Texas map is being contested in court. Plaintiffs claim that this mid-decade, redrawn map is racially gerrymandered (which is banned by the Voting Rights Act of 1965).

It is unclear whether this is racial or partisan. Yet, it should come as no surprise that this distinction will never be discernibly clear. This ambiguity is purposeful. For the sake of their “partisan” cause, crusaders will overlook the history of — and the modern-day issues festered by — the Jim Crow South.

Whether this is racially motivated or a partisan ploy, it is unjustifiable on the basis that gerrymandering is an undemocratic practice. The areas projected to be hit the hardest are Austin, Houston, Dallas and South Texas. Minority and disabled populations in these areas are especially vulnerable to voter suppression in the face of indignant gerrymanderers.

For example, if this map is deemed legal by the courts, Austinites living in the 37th Congressional District will be boxed in with Texans living in another district — the 11th Congressional District — 300 miles away.

The 37th district, represented by Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), would shrink, and its Austinite voters would be placed in a Republican stronghold district, represented by August Pfluger (R-TX).

Austin’s districts are being cracked for political purposes. Austinite voters, who generally vote blue in elections, are being dispersed into other far-flung districts; their votes are being heavily diluted in districts that are predominantly red. Moreover, voters in this newly constructed district may not share local concerns with those far away. This matters more than you may think.

Gerrymandering makes representation virtually impossible. One community may be concerned about its depleting small-town water supply, while another community may be concerned about police violence in its city. When voters in a district do not share hardships specific to their areas, addressing specific policy and holding local politicians accountable becomes harder.

Gerrymandering also makes neutrality extremely difficult. Both communities’ concerns — no matter how they identify politically — should be ardently addressed by the representative they chose to elect. Partisan gerrymandering forces party fights down our throats at the cost of uplifting conversations that address the community. And the voter’s plight, whatever it may be, will sadly go unheard.

If every day Texans were to charge gerrymanderers as hypocrites, we’d actually have to assume that they care about their own constituents. In light of the last session, it is no longer reasonable to assume that. They want all the power without any of the responsibility.

Let’s be clear: We cannot assume that our representatives care about democracy, even if they only care to the extent that they desire to be reelected and will act accordingly. Texas Republicans have re-endowed themselves with the right to simply redraw the map whenever they please to stay in power; it reminds us of a shameful Jim Crow. It should go without saying that there is no line in this sandbox — you are being discarded.

It is a power grab that will end up costing us any semblance of democracy still intact. How can we have a functioning democracy when representatives are forcibly jamming their hands up districts 300 miles away to shuffle voters like chess pieces while threatening to persecute those voters’ current representatives?

If you don’t like the terms that have been decided for you — forced upon you without your consent — it is your right to leave. That goes for every situation.

It is still important to resist, even if the system is flawed. Texans, especially young voters, are powerful enough to resist what has been pushed onto them, election after election. We do not have to settle for unpopular policies, and we shouldn’t expect ourselves to.

If you’re planning to vote in College Station, you should check out the MOVE Texas chapter here at Texas A&M or any organizations that do voter registration. It’s time to act.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.