Opinion: A monument for every moment?

Not more than one week ago, I found myself entrapped in the eyes of Minerva. I stared, flanked by Roman generals, legendary warriors and pagan Gods while a lion rested by my side. Beneath her colossal Cortinthian helm, an unmistakably corporal countenance met my gaze.

I discovered, in that moment, the true power of legacy. Armed with hammer and chisel, motivated by divine favor and a mission to eternalize their culture, the Romans crafted such fine memorials that some 2,000 years later, a man found himself moved by their work.

The tradition of monuments, especially evidenced by the Roman pedigree, is vital to the continuity of civilization. Only through extensive creation and preservation can we be accurately remembered in future millennia.

So, where does America stand today?

Recently, President Donald Trump revealed several architectural models as part of a plan to construct an ornate stone arch in the heart of Washington, D.C. The project is supposedly part of a campaign to highlight the semiquincentennial and would complement a celebratory anniversary parade.

However, should we advance towards building our own iteration of the Arc of Triumph, we ought to at least have something of significance to commemorate. Is there not a certain degree of despondency in honoring our country’s existence for a mere 250 years? Are we in any state to entertain decadent endeavors like new state ballrooms or marble monuments?

I cannot help but imagine somebody wiping clean a board reading “Years Since Civil War: 160” as tensions between state and federal governments escalate, polarization worsens and the streets grow evermore confrontational with violent partisan action.

If America finds itself wanting for the aesthetic enhancement associated with traditional monuments, it must first earn or achieve something to justify the movement. The Pax Americana is long gone. Simply maintaining the union and existing with a functional government does not warrant a monument in the status quo.

As appalling as it may seem, many of the monuments of old only exist because of the advent of war. This is particularly true of the Wellington Arch in London or Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which commemorate the victories of Britain and France in the Napoleonic Wars, respectively. In antiquity, it was mostly the conquerors who had a colossus made in their likeness — not the peacekeepers and pacifists.

As the “Second Cold War” heats up, the possibility of conventional war against Russia, Iran, China, North Korea or Venezuela in the near future is not unreasonable. Should we enter that fight and win, we would then find ourselves in possession of an overwhelmingly convincing rationale for expending public funds on memorials, victory columns and so forth.

Conversely, looking at our young nation’s own short history, there are several stories left untold. Since the conception of the idea of a United States of America, there have been countless heroes, pioneers and martyrs deserving of their own monuments.

Whatever be the cause, let the prospect of being immortalized in fine stone and precious metals for all to see serve as one of many encouragements to do great things to and for your country. There are few things more meaningful than crafting your own legacy and being remembered beyond your own lifetime; one day, even one thousand years in the future, a boy may just stare into your eyes and find the same inspiration that compels great individuals to seek and realize good.

