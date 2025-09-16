Opinion: Addison Rae is the next big pop star

Why is the girl who did the Renegade making pop music?

This was my initial reaction to hearing that Addison Rae was releasing her lead single “Diet Pepsi” for her upcoming album.

I love pop music. There is no other form of art that allows people to express their creativity in such a way, and it is a true test for artists to make music that is digestible for a large audience yet still be representative of their unique brand.

In this landscape of pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and, unfortunately, Gracie Abrams, pop music has started to grow stale. As much as I love mainstream pop artists, recent music has been following the same trends for too long.

So imagine my reaction when I watched the “Diet Pepsi” music video for the first time. My life was forever changed.

This song about Rae’s parking lot romance and her favorite carbonated beverage was the first of five singles before the release of her debut album, “Addison.” Each of these singles brought something new to the table and showcased her ability to create a unique world through sound.

“Addison” is a body of work that explores Rae’s journey of becoming a pop star, detailing her love of fame, money, boys and the adversity that comes along with the process. It gives us a true look at the evolution she’s had since starting on her pop journey.

My favorite track on the album is the song that closes it out, titled “Headphones On,” a song that says life comes with its ups and downs, but you should always power through and make the best of the difficulties that come your way.

One of Addison Rae’s biggest strengths as an artist is her ability to create iconic and unique visuals that stick in your mind for days after seeing them. In a world of short-form content that is flashy, bold and often vying for attention, Rae’s visuals are calculated and carefully crafted to make space in your mind.

The most refreshing aspect is Rae’s choice to fully showcase the impact other pop artists have had on her music. Notably in her song “Money is Everything,” she names Lana Del Rey, Madonna and Lady Gaga as people she not only wants to hang out and get high with, but the music she wants to listen to.

These female artists’ influences are all throughout her debut albums, with certain songs, such as “Aquamarine,” sounding like they could be ripped directly off of a Madonna album.​ This choice can come off as lazy, but it takes talent to reinvent yourself and make modern music that invokes this level of 90s pop nostalgia.

One of the common questions people have about this new era for Addison is whether this is authentic. When I hear people say that, I think the question they are really trying to get the answer to is, “Why is Addison Rae doing this in the first place?”

Becoming a pop star is the natural evolution of Addison Rae’s brand and has been the true goal of her career from the start. But I don’t think she even knew this was her goal going in.

Rae’s first attempts at music with her single “Obsessed” and the EP “AR” were solid but overall weak attempts at creating music. The one standout track from her EP was the song “2 die 4” with the creator of Brat Summer and hyperpop queen Charli XCX.

This unlikely duo provided Addison Rae a mentor in the music industry who truly helped her discover a sound that is unique to her and allowed for the rebranding of a former TikToker and now fledgling pop star.

The reason people don’t take Addison Rae’s music seriously is that we don’t take her seriously. And why would we? There have been many TikTok influencer-turned artists before Addison who faced the same struggles that many of her influences tackled on the way to becoming iconic superstars in our society.

Her legacy is starting to form, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this creative visionary. Addison Rae is no longer just the girl who did the Renegade, but a fully fledged artist.

Put your headphones on, listen to your favorite song and accept the fact that Addison Rae is the pop star to watch.

