Opinion: Aggies & atoms: Make A&M a nuclear power

To the average citizen, nuclear science is a complicated, intimidating subject. From isotopes to void coefficients or fusion to fission, the questions we have about these modern miracles are almost never answered in a way that ignorant ears can comprehend.

Perhaps the closest we got to visualizing how it all works was in HBO’s miniseries, “Chernobyl,” but that show was rooted in a skin-melting, long-burning disaster, not something representative of nuclear power plants when they’re done right.

Contrary to its depiction in “Chernobyl,” nuclear power is one of the safest and cleanest energy alternatives to harmful fossil fuels and inefficient renewables. Operating 24 hours a day, nuclear power plants produce zero emissions and create no byproducts other than heat and steam. This makes nuclear a very appealing option for policymakers around the globe.

Compare the benefits of nuclear with current Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, grid sources, like gas and coal, which account for over 46% of our current power supply. When these hydrocarbons are burned, they release sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide — all of which generate smog, pollute the air and contaminate local habitats. Even worse, these pollutants are known to aggravate or contribute to respiratory issues, cancers and neurological damage — especially in children.

Considering the fact that the United States is often touted as being the most economically and politically powerful entity in modern times, it’s rather shameful that we are still overwhelmingly reliant on such archaic and destructive energy sources.

Moreover, one MIT study suggests that over 100,000 Americans die prematurely every year due to air pollution. As a first-world country in the 21st century, this is simply unacceptable — especially when considering that alternatives like nuclear exist.

Perhaps policymakers are waking up, though. Since 2023, two new reactor units have finished construction at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in the state of Georgia. Across the Pacific Ocean, Chinese rivals have also put two of their own reactors into operation. Like microchips, semi-conductors or artificial intelligence, nuclear energy is at the forefront of the technological arms race between the People’s Republic of China and the United States. If America wants to stay ahead in that race and win the innovation competition, it’s in our interest to heavily invest in this sector.

The potential in atomic power is so great that Texas A&M has already invested in maintaining two distinct nuclear reactors at the Nuclear Engineering and Science Center, a 5-Watt AGN-201M and a more powerful 1-megawatt reactor. Despite the latter’s ability to power more than 1,000 homes year-round, it is classified as a TRIGA reactor: for Testing, Research, Isotopes and General Atomics only.

Despite this, as of February 2025, A&M administrators are currently planning the implementation of small modular reactors at the A&M-RELLIS campus in partnership with Kairos Power, Solo Atomics and Natura Resources Terrestrial Energy. If the early site permit is approved by regulators and construction commences, A&M would be the first university in the country to host commercial nuclear reactors.

In addition to boosting local power supply by approximately one gigawatt, this initiative would demonstrate that A&M is dedicated to innovation and sustainability. Beyond the media attention and positive marketing the project would provide, there are undoubtedly various research applications as well. Most importantly, it would certainly add to the list of “firsts” that Aggies often boast and brag about.

If the Aggie nuclear program is greenlit, the plant will become a local landmark instantaneously. Hopefully, the arrival of nuclear power in Central Texas will attract more than just attention from residents.

If viable, guided tours of the nuclear plant could offer firsthand educational experience for visitors and increase public awareness of how these technological marvels actually work. Dispelling myths associated with atomic energy, especially after the Chernobyl and Fukushima incidents, is a vital step towards popularizing reactors in every major city in the US.

Once completed, the facility would probably stand several acres wide, and its cooling stacks would kiss the sky at around 600 feet in height.

Talk about Texas-sized technology.

It would only be fitting to give the cooling towers an Aggie-themed maroon and white paint job, in addition to images of Miss Rev and our emblem.

As the preeminent agriculture-and-engineering university of Texas, we ought to be the ones to lead the nation in nuclear engineering. Let us be the esteemed heralds and pioneers of energy modernization. Let us earn our page in history books as the leaders who took the first step to making American society run on cleaner, better electricity. We can plant the stakes, start the tests and power up the plants. Let’s take A&M nuclear.

Aidan Zamany is a political science sophomore and opinion writer at The Battalion