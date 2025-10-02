Opinion: AI isn’t the enemy — hypocrisy is

Have you ever been personally victimized by Turnitin, Packback, or Cartedo grading your homework? Well, this is for you.

These platforms use artificial intelligence to spit out quick grades, and it doesn’t feel much different than a professor putting your blood, sweat and tears of hard work through a glorified vending machine.

Here’s the real problem: While some faculty are congratulated for their “efficiency” when relying on AI to write their syllabus, create their lecture slides or grade our homework, students face the threat of an Aggie Honor Code violation for even thinking about utilizing ChatGPT.

At Texas A&M, we constantly say, “Aggies do not lie, cheat, or steal,” but how much weight does that saying hold? The double standard runs deep when we allow administration to outsource their work, while students get written up for the same thing. Integrity doesn’t come with exceptions; it should be universal. The honor code is no longer so much a code as it is a catchy slogan.

On paper, it all makes sense.

Professors are busy with hundreds of students, deadlines and assignments waiting to be graded. Why should they spend time on something as tedious as adding alternative text to lecture slides when they could be extending their busy office hours or doing something with greater significance for our Aggies?

A tool that allows grading time to be cut in half sounds like a gift that needs to be cherished. Just like the new bus hub sounded like a gift — until we realized those buses would be leaving us stranded on the curb as they drove away with 40-plus passengers and unfathomable traffic.

Is there a way in which we can use artificial intelligence tools in order to lighten the workload and not copy-paste their thoughts, using no brain power of our own? There has to be a middle ground with ChatGPT where students and administration can both use it as a helpful guide and not a complete crutch.

Professors using AI to grade entire assignments? That’s deceiving. Students writing a full essay with it? Cheating. Using it for feedback on drafts or creating practice quizzes with it? Now that’s a productive tool.

The real kicker here? AI is not the villain. It’s how we use it that could be considered destructive to our education at A&M.

We are ranked the No. 1 public in the entirety of the Lone Star State by the Wall Street Journal for our high-quality academics; we should act like it. If A&M is indeed exemplary in getting its students ready for the future, the solution is not ignoring the existence of AI. Decisions like our minor program based on artificial intelligence are a step in the right direction, but is there a way in which we can integrate AI into careers without sacrificing fairness or integrity? Embracing ChatGPT because it is the future rings true to an extent, but denying its existence is perhaps one of the least future-proof things we could do.

Kristine Korzow, an assistant professor in anthropology, emphasized that if used correctly, AI can free up time for professors to do more of the things that have a larger impact on student learning.



“No one wants a situation where I use AI to make my syllabus and assignments, you [students] use AI to write the assignments, then I use AI to grade them,” Korzow said. “Then, what is my role? What is your role? Why would we even be in the same room together?”

Before the proliferation of modern tech, an argument persisted that calculators would hinder basic math skills. Yet, what it’s actually done is allow students to accomplish more difficult equations in a fraction of the time.

Similarly, in the early 1800s, widespread panic arose over the perceived evils of reading books. Yeah … sorry, but no.

Korzow added, “Every generation has their thing to panic over, AI is ours. So I think the questions should be, ‘What is it useful for as a tool? And what are the consequences of using it as a tool?’”



Artificial intelligence isn’t going away any time soon, but before these new tools can inspire progress there’s typically a state of panic prior to that.

These are not isolated cases either.



The lingering effects of COVID-19 have tanked test scores all across the United States. Math and reading levels have dropped to their lowest in more than 20 years, something that can be partially blamed on the side effects of ChatGPT. The shift from paper to digital, the dependency on ChatGPT and the lack of studying — everything is connected.



AI, used in moderation, could aid in closing those gaps. But when students over-rely on this tool, it defeats the purpose of expanding their knowledge and developing their skills. Until then, the hypocrisy needs to stop.

Aliyah Mims is a finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.