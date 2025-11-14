Opinion: A&M’s State-of-the-art facilities shouldn’t have Cold War bunkers as bathrooms

Nothing says No. 1 university in Texas like holding your breath in restrooms that cost more than your tuition. Texas A&M loves to flex its brand-new innovations that are unlike any other university and its multimillion-dollar buildings that pop up every so often.

Somehow, amongst all the marvels, the most humbling experience on campus is a trip to the bathroom. The second you walk past that threshold, it’s the ultimate character-building experience.

The custodian services here are comprised of a team of 550 hardworking employees who clean over 21 million square feet daily, reaching 3.4 million square feet per year. The numbers are heroic.

These employees deserve raises and possibly sainthood, but even with all their efforts, the budget just doesn’t leave enough for the basic improvements trapped behind closed doors. Hence why they look like they’ve survived missile attacks.

A prime example would be the Jack E. Brown Chemical Engineering Building, which cost a hefty $38 million to build. The toilet seats are literally peeling, and to this day, I’m confused on how they pass OSHA inspections.

The cramped stalls give me claustrophobia on a daily basis, but at least the lighting has that perfect interrogation room aesthetic going on.

If there’s one thing you can count on at A&M, it’s that at least one bathroom stall is going to be out of order for some unspecified reason.

It’s ironic how these buildings are teaching collegiate students how to build entire rocket systems and talented infrastructure, yet we can’t get plumbing that belongs to this century.

This issue spans past engineering buildings, too. On West Campus, Mays Business School’s pride and joy, the E.L. Wehner Building, has two stalls in the women’s bathroom that don’t even have locks. Without fail, I walk into the same stall with no lock and have to do that awkward spin back and pretend I meant to do that.

The Innovative Learning Classroom Building had four stalls out of order for what felt like an archaic amount of time. As of this month, the staff finally fixed them, and when I saw their makeshift “Out of Order” sign taken down, I swear I almost shed a tear; the long lines were almost unfathomable.

However, this isn’t some crusade against our custodians — they are clearly doing all they can, given that they have to polish over 21 million square feet daily. It’s impossible to accuse them of slacking because the dilemma runs far too deep for that statement.

It comes from a higher power looking at these bathrooms that are missing basic hygiene and saying, “Yeah, looks amazing.” The mysterious void from faculty maintenance somewhere along the way turned into faculty neglect. The innovation that can’t be seen by campus tourists should be just as important as what students have to endure.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Davis-Gary Hall’s bathroom flooded, and 30 out of the 100 residents were forced to stay in a hotel for almost a week while still expected to attend class like nothing happened. The living situation is pushing prehistoric over at Davis-Gary Hall, considering it was constructed in 1942 and community bathrooms were recently “renovated” in 2018.

Among all of these issues, A&M just keeps expanding construction like it’s competing in a race to the moon, but with the newest architectural styles. In January of this year, the Wayne Roberts ‘85 Building opened its doors to the notions of what our bathrooms could be.

The stalls are seamless and spacious, making me think they had to have been designed by a woman the way I never go through lock anxiety. But give it a couple years, and I’m sure it will be giving Cold War Bunker too.

A&M’s marketing is surrounded by its pride for state-of-the-art facilities, but sometimes I feel like I’m going through a paradox. You can have all the giant lecture rooms you want, but when students are forced to be disgusted over the simplest human necessity, that world-class infrastructure narrative begins to crumble.

For now, I’ll stay on the hunt for a functional bathroom; otherwise, you’ll catch me running to the Wayne Roberts Building. In all honesty, there’s no amount of extravagant construction that can make up for the fact that the bathroom experience has ditched the term “state of the art” and coined “survive if you can.”

Aliyah Mims is a finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.