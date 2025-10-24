Opinion: Authenticity over aesthetics: It’s time to ditch Pinterest perfection

In past years, perfection used to imply hard work, preparation and perhaps occasionally dressing up for class. In today’s world, it feels like a performance art.

A coffee order is now an excuse for video content, and “basic” outfits would never make the cut for an Instagram post. The line between living well and appearing to live well has become entirely blurred.

The recent trend — brought up a few years ago on TikTok, of romanticizing lifestyles — started out as a fun way to complete day-to-day tasks nobody actually wants to do, like reading, writing and eating healthier. But somewhere along the way, aesthetics started to be packaged and resold to us brands.

Every scroll we take is another version of a “better” person we have yet to become. Most of the things we see online are only a small part of an influencer’s true lifestyle, proving social comparison is an unreasonable resemblance of perfection. Little do we know, these fake aesthetics on TikTok are the least true aspect of who they are.

Adopting said “main character mindset” can be beneficial only when the beholder does not fall into egocentric loopholes rooted in social media. Genuine confidence is grounded in authenticity rather than performative aesthetics, which typically prioritize gaining the most likes.

We tend to forget the point of growth entirely when what is promoted on social media has nothing to do with your real personality, but rather a curated one that caters to the viewer’s preferences.

This seems to be the case, especially with Gen Z, for whom the values of excellence have been thrown around social media since we were old enough to download Snapchat. I remember in the early 2010s when feeds inspired users to welcome originality; to stay on the map nowadays, you have to follow a specific set of instructions to perfect it. This is the same reason why marketing has become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Somehow, we’re still falling behind while the influencers are boasting about glowing skin, journaling and walking through life unbothered — all backed by a loaded bank account. For those of us who don’t have the same securities, keeping up with trends is exhausting.

Be the creator of your own aesthetic. Why should we have to be so bothered when real-life responsibilities surpass what we are capable of, anyway?

Take me for example, I’m honestly lucky enough to make it to my 8 a.m. class without yesterday’s makeup taken off, let alone make a matcha before a sunrise walk at 5 a.m. like some of these influencers on TikTok. Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy that some are able to take care of themselves to that extent, but don’t pressure me to get out of bed anytime before I can see the sun.

A perfect morning typically begins with snoozing my alarm — seven times — before finally deciding to sprint out the door and snatching a granola bar on my way out. Realizing that the problem is not you is the first step to lifestyle happiness. Measuring your worth as an individual by how well you adapt to capitalism doesn’t sound right on paper and should not be considered the standard in the real world.

Although some perfectionist ideals push us to improve aspects of our lifestyle, social media says that it only counts if it’s photogenic — TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat alike reward presentation over validity.

Falling into this perfectly designed trap is too easy.

Some may deny it, but having to prove yourself isn’t fun, and you lose a part of that productivity you earned the second you post about it. It’s no longer a personal accomplishment; it tells the world, “Here I am, look at me.”

Confidence doesn’t come from being the most polished person on the platform, it comes from being at peace with the parts of yourself that aren’t perfect. Think back to a person you admire. Do they feel the need to prove themselves to society? No, they are the ones who stopped performing and portraying their true selves to everyone they encounter.

The quiet self-assurance of choosing yourself without needing an audience or having someone affirm your every move is the true meaning of authenticity. It’s about being able to say no to something that doesn’t benefit you, even if it’s trending.

The “main character mindset” was never meant to revolve around admiration, but rather about taking control of your narrative and finding joy in the small moments. The second it meant mood lighting setups, trending athleisure and a $9 green juice, the message had already been forgotten.

At the end of the day, sure, your Instagram feed might have a coordinated color palette, but are you happy with who you are as an individual? Maybe it’s time to redefine what self-admiration looks like because reality is the opposite of glamorous — it’s messy, unfiltered and sometimes a little uncomfortable.

Aliyah Mims is a finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.