Opinion: Bring out the guillotines, no kings

In 1865 — from one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other — French intellectual Édouard de Laboulaye proposed a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States. Laboulaye was motivated to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Laboulaye, like any modern thinker worth his salt, was also deeply moved by the American abolitionist cause.

Thus, Lady Liberty, or “Liberty Enlightening the World,” was born. Notably, the shackles at her feet are broken, symbolizing the end of chattel slavery and the potency of her influence — “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Lady Liberty’s crown is a radiant halo that symbolizes the truth of liberty. In a sense, it is the only “true crown” we Americans are motivated to be loyal to. That loyalty is to ourselves; it is an obligation to carry the flickering torch across uncharted waters.

Are we living up to her promise?

The answer is yes. We are struggling to realize her promise of democracy and self-governance.

Every day in the U.S. is a quiet revolution. Recently, that revolution has broken its silence, traveling from state to state and even country to country.

In the heart of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-resistance movement — Chicago — in the heart of the American Civil Rights Movement — Montgomery, Alabama — and in the heart of our community — the phrase “No Kings” has been uttered and exchanged in solidarity. It has incurred an abundance of meanings for each unique community. Reciprocated from neighbor to neighbor, the rallying cry has reinvigorated a real desire for autonomy.

It is our unifying history that motivates Americans to oppose an all-powerful authority figure who has no desire or incentive to respect our constitutionally protected, inalienable rights.

Likewise, this message is a flat-out rejection of a monarch and the hierarchical structure they uphold.

There is no real American monarch with an existing and recognized royal family lineage, but only a hostile executive who treats himself to the spoils of royalty, yet does not uphold the duties of one.

In other words, the construction of a White House ballroom for the rich and the forgoing of social safety nets for the poor — a crucial aspect of stabilizing a country — is the epitome of corruption.

In due time, authority figures who go unchecked eventually tend to be corrupted and become ruthless dictators, or — at the very least — continue to uphold a hierarchy that punishes the less fortunate masses. The common people are left to starve, suffer and brutalize each other for resources that the government refuses to provide the public, using their own taxes.

What is perhaps “nasty and brutish” is not the body of people who supposedly need ruling over, but rather the concentration of power that permits the rapid destabilization of crucial institutions.

Today, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is experiencing major halts for reasons other than a simple budgetary shortfall. During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history — due to a partisan showdown to cut off Medicaid subsidies — the budget or federal allocation of funds has been paralyzed. This has led to 42 million, or roughly 1 out of 8 Americans, actively losing out on SNAP benefits.

President Trump previously claimed the government would not allocate emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits. Following the president’s contradictory statements threatening to deny payments and a federal court order to pay SNAP benefits — since Nov. 4 — the administration is now claiming it will pay out only half the amount that participants in the program typically receive.

The people who rely on this program, which costs around $8 billion each month, are those who are low-income and working class. 3.5 million Texans, including 1.7 million children, depend on SNAP assistance for their basic needs.

This prolonged interruption has forced millions of Americans to rely on community food banks, trade rent for food purchases or cut back on meals altogether just before Thanksgiving. When people starve, their very freedom is jeopardized, and their ability to protest their starvation is oppressed. This unprecedented shutdown has truly fashioned a crisis reminiscent of bread prices and tea tariffs — both of which directly prompted a series of revolutions and the creation of our country.

Given that the supposed masters and monarchs of our time are undependable, disconnected and actively work to divide the country, it’s safe to say that only the people are in a position to govern and prevent yet another manufactured famine. Those occur when monarchies — perhaps by design — choose to obey the man wearing the crown and exploit the people subjected to it.

Nevertheless, it is our job to move the American democratic experiment forward, not replace dead kings with worse ones.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.