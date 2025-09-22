Opinion: Does Jesus ‘get us?’

Christianity has been on the decline in the United States. Churches are finding themselves with empty pews prompting concern from church leaders about how to fill them. While people have attributed this to a difference in political beliefs or something as simple as not finding their community, more churches have closed down than ever before.

However, one movement is aiming to change that by spending millions of dollars to evangelize the Word of God and preach the Gospel during your favorite sports teams’ timeouts. They’ve even been featured in the past three Super Bowls, using messaging that advocates for an increased awareness of Jesus in our society.

In these commercials, people are depicted in their everyday lives encountering everyday problems, whether that be parenthood, hate or death. These everyday moments are then tied back to Christ, comparing feelings that we might have to what Jesus felt during his time on earth.

The common theme for each of these commercials is one statement: “He gets us, all of us.”

Now, I’m not a theological scholar. I was raised in a Christian home by loving Christian parents and am still a professing Christian. However, something doesn’t sit right with me about these advertisements. I don’t need to go to divinity school to be aware of something like this.

While we should be looking to Jesus to live a life that resembles the “quintessential Christian,” seeking how we can apply his actions and teachings to our lives is the proper way to grow in the Christian faith. What this campaign does instead is bring Jesus down to our problems and try to make him relatable to everyone. Not only is that incorrect, but it’s an inappropriate interpretation of who God is and what role he serves in our lives.

So, does Jesus really “get us?” Yes, and that’s not a good thing — at least not in the way the campaign wants.

There are two sides to who Jesus is: He’s 100% God and 100% man. He’s completely both, but the one thing he is not is sin. We feeble humans, however, are born into sin. That is what separates us from the perfection of Christ. When he died on the cross, he took all our sin and washed it clean. Doing this means he literally went to eternal war for us, and, therefore, understands us.

However, Jesus understands that we are not a perfect human like him; he understands our sinful nature, the one thing that separates man and God. There’s a stark difference between what the campaign preaches about understanding and what the intended relationship between Christ and people is.

The problem with modern evangelical Christianity is that everything is downplayed. I’ve heard many times from people that “Jesus is your best friend” and “You can tell him anything.” While yes, you can tell him everything, it’s not like talking to your friend during lunch period. Rather, it should be done with reverence and complete fear of God. He isn’t just a role model, he is our God. He doesn’t “get us,” he frees us from sin. There’s a difference.

What the “He Gets Us” movement gets wrong is trying to make Jesus political. They claim that Jesus was canceled, applying his works to the current political climate in America. Diluting the teachings of Christ to something as corrupt and skewed as politics pushes people away from what the Gospel actually is — the way to salvation. It’s the same incorrect application of the Bible that many people do to fit their personal narrative, instead of taking the Word of God as it truly is.

A Super Bowl commercial costs between $6 and $7 million. It’s a waste of money spending that much on a commercial when churches in America are dying. While an advertisement might reach more people, it’s not going to have the same effect as someone experiencing what God offers.

So, what do we, as Christians, need to be doing to share the Gospel? Actually fulfilling the Gospel.

It’s not enough to make commercials and tell everyone that we should be “like Christ” if there’s nothing that shows we are trying to be “like Christ.” Yes, a commercial is cool, but it’s evidently the same thing as Texas lawmakers requiring the Ten Commandments to be put up in public schools. It’s not going to do anything unless someone tells you what it actually means to live out those commandments.

It’s not enough to just say we are Christians. It’s not enough to walk around telling everyone they are sinful and they need to repent or face a life of eternal damnation, like those preachers outside of Kyle Field on game day. We need to leave theatrics out of play and focus solely on the Gospel.

True evangelism is showing others how God has worked through our lives. This can include praying for others when they need it, volunteering to feed anyone unconditionally and being a reflective light of God.

What we don’t need is a commercial. While it could spark curiosity in someone, it’s not going to bring someone to Jesus all on its own. What we need is to show nonbelievers who Christ is, to demonstrate his perfect love.

I would love to tell you about my Jesus, to show you what he has done for me — something a commercial won’t do and something the “He Gets Us” campaign will never be able to do, at least not in its current state.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.