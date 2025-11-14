Opinion: Educate yourself before you drink

Congratulations; it’s 3 a.m. You have successfully stumbled home after a hazy Uber ride, which you may or may not have thrown up in. After attempting to jam your keys into the lock for a solid ten minutes, you finally manage to insert them and swing open the door.

You stagger through the entrance and sink onto the couch, your body spent and your head starting to hammer. A funny smell is emanating from your body, the potent combination of booze, sweat and vomit. You play with the idea of showering, but pass out instead.

This is just another Saturday night for some college students.

With the holidays coming up — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Texas-Texas A&M football game — it’s almost mandatory to drink.

Maybe you’re reconnecting with old high school friends back home during the much-deserved holiday break. Or maybe you’re celebrating A&M’s assured victory at Northgate.

Regardless of the circumstance, the celebratory atmosphere is pressuring you to drink. You want to experience what everyone else is feeling.

While drinking might not be legal for a sizable portion of the population at A&M, many college students still find a way to obtain alcohol. The real question isn’t “How can we stop college students from drinking?” Instead, it’s“How can we make sure college students are drinking responsibly?”

Oftentimes, many individuals develop dangerous drinking habits due to widespread misinformation and the ever-present social pressure to keep up.

While some incorrect information can be fairly harmless — like the “breaking the seal” myth that claims once you pee, you’ll feel the need to keep peeing for the rest of the night — other inaccurate information can lead to more risky habits.

Take, for example, the misconception that not eating before drinking will make the effects of alcohol faster-acting and more potent. Maybe you’ve known someone — or been someone — that buys into this belief. They might even boast that it’s the cheaper option, as you need to consume less to reach the same level.

And while — yes — alcohol will absorb more readily into your bloodstream if food is not present to slow down its digestion, it is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious side effects. This can result in feeling more drunk, having an intense urge to puke and possibly not remembering the events of the night.

You may be thinking that you know better. After all, you are wise enough to know the classic phrase: “Liquor before beer, you’re in the clear. Beer before liquor, you’re all the more sicker.” But even that common phrase is misleading.

Mixing alcohol won’t make you sick. Instead, the expedient rate at which you drink and the inability to keep track of how much you’ve drunk will leave you dry heaving. Obviously, if you’re knocking back shots early in the night and taper off after, you might mitigate risks. But if you continue drinking heavily and do not slow down, you’re likely not going to have the best recollection.

Additionally, throwing up won’t magically sober you up, like some might claim. Rather, only the alcohol in the stomach will be expelled. The rest that is actively circulating in the body will remain. Hurling will empty your stomach, leading to dehydration — which can do more harm than good.

In lieu of drinking to oblivion and bemoaning it the morning after, drink with caution and forethought.

A good rule of thumb is to have about one drink per hour. While it can take as little as 10 minutes for the alcohol to enter the bloodstream, the peak of its absorption happens anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours. Still, everybody’s bodies are different and therefore have different speeds at which alcohol is processed.

Ultimately, the best you can do is make note of how many drinks you’ve had and how you’re feeling. Once you get a baseline, you might be able to be better prepared for the future.

So while the chants of your peers daring you to “drink, drink, drink!” might entice you, take stock of how many drinks you’ve had already — lest you find yourself throwing up in the middle of a frat house, and getting swiftly kicked out.

Gabriela Gomez is a biomedical sciences senior and opinion writer for The Battalion.