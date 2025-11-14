Opinion: Hip-hop has a commercialization problem

When was the last time you listened to the radio?

After my phone died while I was driving, which had my usual driving playlist, I turned on the radio and scrolled through different stations in my area. Shuffling pop, rock, Christian contemporary and country, I finally landed on a station that was playing hip-hop.

I am a connoisseur of this genre. I’ve been listening to it since before middle school, exploring many different subgenres along the way. From trap, boom bap, drill and many more, each style has its own characteristics that individualize a rapper’s style.

Kendrick Lamar leans on his lyricism that has garnered millions of listeners, which has led to a Pulitzer-winning project and the Super Bowl Halftime show. Kanye West, love him or hate him, relied heavily on his influential production and catchy rhymes, which inspired a generation. There’s a plenitude of examples that extends from older rappers like Nas and MF DOOM to newer but important ones, such as JID and Playboi Carti, who carry forward their uniqueness and advance the art as a whole.

And yet, I couldn’t recognize any of the songs that were playing on the radio. Everything sounded the same, like it was all developed in the same factory. And, sadly, I knew this was coming.

Hip-hop has had a problem for a long time. This genre was originally created as a commentary on economic decline and an outlet for everyday frustrations, but it has been slowly mutating, genetically modified into something else entirely. What was once an art form that couldn’t be replicated has now devolved into an easily copied and pasted formula for clicks and streams.

Companies have taken this and abused it to the max, churning out music that sounds eerily similar— same sounds, hooks and lyrics. This is not what the genre is supposed to be, and its commercialization has led to valid criticisms.

But there are some artists who are fighting to preserve the genre.

Griselda is the epitome of uniqueness. From the beautifully artistic Westside Gunn to the gritty Benny the Butcher, each member of the collective leans on what they know best and doesn’t stray away from it.

For fans of Griselda’s members, their music is the equivalent of worshiping inside the cathedral, their words and production like Psalms for a believer. But it will never be popular. It’s too original and too singular to even be compared to or replicated by another.

Now, look at Paper Route Empire, or P.R.E. This rap group, founded by their headmasters Young Dolph and Key Glock, relies heavily on southern hip-hop sounds that artists like Project Pat and Gucci Mane have pioneered.

This sound is so unique to places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Atlanta that if you’re from those areas, you cannot front a sound like theirs if you’re from a place like Los Angeles, a place with its own unique sound. Each region wears its style on its sleeve, and trying to imitate it will only hurt you.

Both of these groups, and more, while independently successful in their own right, are sadly never played on radio stations, not as much as they should. But, when you turn on the radio, all you hear is Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Jack Harlow and other variants.

Popular music is dominated by people like this. While none of these rappers are bad — as I listen to some of them too — their sound has been easily replicated by many, and their clones are featured more on the radio than people like Gunn or Dolph.

This hurts the genre. There’s no advancement in what hip-hop should sound like. If everyone does the same thing, like how Carti’s followers have done, then where is the creativity?

Carti’s sound has changed over the years. From initial songs that can be classified as trap, as heard on “Die Lit,” he has shifted into another form called “rage” through the albums “Whole Lotta Red” and “MUSIC.” This new sound, which he has pioneered and labeled “Opium,” has been replicated by SoundCloud rappers to the maximum.

I don’t blame them for trying to emulate him; this style is incredibly catchy and puts you in the mood of wanting to throw yourself against the wall.

However, when you try to solely copy someone else, you lose substance. Rappers like OsamaSon, who make this kind of music, become a bore to listen to because they can’t do what Carti does, at least to the extent that he does it.

Hip-hop is deeply rooted in originality. The moment that you try and replicate someone else’s craft, it becomes very obvious. Copies can still be good, but when you have too many of them running around, it gets too repetitive and everything good gets drowned out.

Record labels don’t care about this. What they care about is how much money they’re getting from streams, not about the quality of the art. That puts a dent in what hip-hop is supposed to be, what it was made to be symbolic of.

It doesn’t seem like what record labels are doing is working either. Hip-hop has been excluded from the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40 charts for the first time in 35 years. It’s clear that other genres are advancing while hip-hop is regressing.

This is a dying genre. We are witnessing an overtake of commercial success at the cost of artistic expression. Not only does it hurt its history, but listeners get tired of it, wanting to move on to other forms of music. It leaves them disinterested and leaves a genre with a storied life in ruins.

Originality will always prevail, even if it doesn’t seem like it is right now. There have been artists who abide by this concept; rappers like billy woods, EsDeeKid and Earl Sweatshirt have released projects this year which have brought a new sound in. But you’ll never hear them on the radio, not like they should be.

I could be the equivalent of an old head sitting on my patio step, complaining about the state of hip-hop today. But my concerns are valid. If this keeps up, what’s to stop hip-hop from becoming just another monotonous product in our society of mass sameness? That’s something I would hate to see happen.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.