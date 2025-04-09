Opinion: How do you feel about the new ticket pull system?

On March 26, Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III unveiled the new ticket pull guidelines via an email to the student body. The new system will not allow groups larger than 10 or guest ticket transfers, among other changes.

“As we shift to a modern ticket distribution approach that prioritizes safety and aligns with our peers, we are confident these changes will return a focus on student tickets being used by their intended recipients, our students, so that they can enjoy incredible Aggie sporting events with fellow Ags,” Welsh said in the email. “These changes will allow our most senior students to benefit from their years with the university and pull earlier than their more junior counterparts, knowing that they, too, will have that seniority as they progress in their studies.”

Here’s what our sports desk has to say about this online ticket pull system.

Senior sports writer DJ Burton

I think it’s stupid. Those 72 hours spent in line for the t.u. Ticket Pull Disaster of ‘24 built character. Classic ticket pull ensured that people who really wanted tickets got them. The 3 a.m. wake-ups and campouts made you work for your seat.

With that being said, there was absolutely nothing wrong with the way ticket pull was done in 2023. The new anti-camping rules implemented at the beginning of 2024 created the messes that ultimately got ticket pull banned.

I can’t wait to watch the servers crash before the UTSA game. Glad I’ll be a former student.

Sports writer Noah Ruiz

I love it — if the website doesn’t crash on the first day.

Over three years, I have camped out for all big-time games in front of Kyle Field and I absolutely love this change. I’ve pulled tickets for all but one game in my time here with my best friend, and it’ll be nice to wake up in bed and reserve my ticket as a senior online. The time will come for freshmen to get the best spots in the house as seniors, but until that point, the old folks shouldn’t get shafted out of the first deck because some organization got their ratios correct in the paper bag they sneak up to the front of the line.

Sorry, Class of 2029, I was a t.u Ticket Pull Survivor, and I say this is the right way.

Senior sports writer Roman Arteaga

Since I became a fan of A&M sports and traditions, I have always thought of ticket pull as something you had to experience. Collecting your friends’ sports passes, waking up at the crack of dawn, walking over to a long line of your fellow students and waiting for your football tickets is one of the most memorable traditions at A&M.

Replacing that with a digital ticket pull is a significant downgrade and hurts the overall experience for home football games. While there have been a few problems in the past, completely scrapping ticket pull takes away an Aggie tradition that has been here for decades. This was a horrible decision and I stand with everybody who is angered by this.

Sports writer Victoria Taylor

I believe the new ticket pull is going to run much smoother for the whole student body as it is now online. I’ve been pulling my tickets online the entire time I have been at A&M since I’m involved in athletics, so I know how simple it is to easily click some buttons and your ticket is ready to go for the game.

After hearing some horror stories of people in line for ticket pull before the game against Texas, I would be very relieved to not have to camp out or feel smushed in a large crowd of the majority of the student body all trying to get tickets for the games.

Sports writer Olivia Sims

I really don’t have much to say about ticket pull going online, besides the fact that I am going to have to learn how to pull tickets for myself, finally. I’d always pull in big groups, whether it be with my sorority, the Corps or even smaller groups of friends, so I’d always give my sports pass to someone else to do the heavy lifting.

Being a senior, I have only known ticket pull being in person, so the move to online may be frustrating to learn for my last football season as a student.

Sports writer Kaylee Tracey

You’re a mom trying to support your son in the 400-meter dash. You’re a senior citizen hoping to catch your granddaughter smoke a homer over the wall. But you’re being turned away at the gates because a QR code won’t load. Frustrating, to say the least. You’re then ready to hurl yourself through the ticket windows at students who have no control over the issue. It’s as trying on them as it is on you.

Everyone wishes for the same thing: to return to the way it was.

Sports writer Ava Loth

With the recently released ticket pull guidelines for us Aggies, it’s no surprise people are not too fond of the new procedure. Digital ticket pull should’ve been a thing years ago despite the tradition — however, the new system leaves a lot to be questioned.

The biggest issue is the classification system. If you want to sit with your friends, the lowest class classification in the group determines the day you pull. Whether it’s nine people or just one, it puts pressure on certain people and could cause “friends” showing their true colors over which day they get to pull. I fully see this system needing some tweaking after what comes of it this next season.

Sports writer Robert Blackburn

The new ticket pull system is worse because it no longer results in the people who want the tickets the most getting the best seats. Like Professor Gronberg said in ECON 202 last semester, the market works best when the people who want things the most are allowed to get them. By implementing the new system, this will no longer take place.

Sports writer Youngchan Kang

I like how Welsh decided to take action for the safety of ticket pull after the Texas ticket pull fiasco. Witnessing ticket pull from Notre Dame to the Texas game last season, safety was the biggest concern for me because of how crowded it was and the lack of security. Sure, it sucks losing a tradition that many Aggies have adored for years, but safety comes first, especially when it’s just a ticket for a football game.