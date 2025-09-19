Opinion: How FLOs exploit freshmen

As a freshman, I wondered if I mattered — FLOs, or freshman leadership organizations, told me I did.

It’s August 2023. My peers and I — the class of 2027 — are ecstatic to take our class photo. It’s my first time in Kyle Field and, as I stand under the stadium lights, I’m surrounded by about 15,000 strangers. The morning I checked the photo, to no one’s surprise, I was indistinguishable from the rest — a stranger to myself.

It’s easy to feel lost at sea at Texas A&M as a freshman. It’s hard to distinguish yourself. You want to feel a part of something. FLOs, which are supposed to function as built-in communities in which freshmen can bond with each other and become leaders, are sensitive to a freshman’s aching desire for friendship and camaraderie.

The first friend I made at A&M ultimately convinced me to apply to a FLO with her. The process of applying is extensive, similar to college applications.

Let’s demystify FLO rush. Freshmen are made to attend multiple socials, spend a considerable amount of effort on application essays and prepare for an ultimate interview to determine admission to a FLO.

At many of these socials, applicants talk “friend to friend” — in my case, “girl to girl.” In one conversation, you may be talking about your favorite artist’s new album; in another, you’ll be talking about your deepest fears and regrets from high school. These socials were also conducted as profit shares; the more talking you did, the more dessert you bought.

Likewise, to make yourself stand out to officers, you play up certain stories or reveal more juicy details to market yourself. You may even leave feeling like you’ve made a couple of friends, not knowing that the operation had worked just as intended.

After fraternizing with what is effectively your review committee, applications are typically disseminated the following week. Ordinarily, applications consist of various essay prompts that are structured in such a way as to engage your personality, student life and deeply held aspirations.

“What do you dream of? How do you see yourself as a leader? How do you see yourself in our FLO?” All of these personal questions will likely grind at your heart. To FLOs, though, your life is open season; you make yourself vulnerable. I imagine the review committee essentially rummaging around the rough edges and details of each girl’s life for the purposes of cross-elimination.

Even the two-word question “Why join?” can be immensely pressing when multiple potential friendships are on the line. After all, you may have liked the girl you met at the profit share and want to be around people like her. The connections are up for grabs if you’re desperate enough.

When my friend and I made it past the first application round, our interviews were set up in the MSC conference rooms; the dress code was business casual.

At the end of the table, I answered their questions, tried to act attractive enough to be let in and attempted to bond over internet culture. I really wanted to fit somewhere in their desired profile. At the end of the interview, I was left uncertain if my personality was sufficiently desirable.

Over the following week, some applicants were rejected while others were accepted. I was accepted while my friend, an out-of-state student trying hard to find her rhythm in A&M’s unfamiliar environment, was denied. At the time, I felt like it was a great injustice. Now, I believe she didn’t miss out on anything special.

The officers did not keep in touch with her or any of the other denied applicants to a significant degree. Why? The moment letters are released, you are assumed to have already started distancing yourself. After all, isn’t it awkward to keep trying to make friends with the people who did not accept you? The free trial period of friendship is essentially over.

Sure, it is naive to expect friendship from members, given the uncertainty of being cut from the organization, but freshmen are exactly that — naive. A few weeks of college life is all of the experience that freshmen have during FLO season. Likewise, these freshmen may not have developed any personal boundaries. Even a simple, friendly conversation is meaningful to freshmen, which makes FLO season that much more cruel.

Just as the university lacks inclusivity initiatives, FLOs share an eerily similar issue. They work to drive up interest by attracting a bulk of applicants, which benefits the FLO’s selectivity and exclusivity. The process felt indistinguishable from a popularity contest. FLOs need to chill out on their application process if they actually care about students.

As a freshman, you might be spending your first precious weeks of college trying to impress a cliche of sophomores who see you as an applicant first, individual second. FLOs are not obligated to be there for you when you get rejected by them, but real friends are.

As an upperclassman, my advice is this: The first people you meet on campus shouldn’t be FLO recruiters — they should be last on your list. Making organic friendships is infinitely better than selling yourself to fit some quota.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.