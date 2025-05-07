Opinion: I don’t want to hear about your fetishes and kinks

There are many things you could do while standing in line at a bar. You could check the news, watch whatever sports game is playing or chat with your friends. But what you definitely shouldn’t do is recap your previous night’s explicit activities for the entire bar to hear.

I was standing in line at O’Bannon’s Taphouse innocently waiting to get my beer when the person next to me started recounting her intercourse from the previous night. She described every gory detail, from the positions they tried to the way her boyfriend grabbed her neck and started choking her.

Since this was the first time I’d ever heard of choking during sex, I genuinely thought he was hurting her. I was concerned. But, apparently, she liked it. Needless to say, I immediately sobered up after hearing that conversation — which was a miracle considering the amount of alcohol in my system.

When did we as a society start openly talking about our fetishes and kinks? It’s so disgusting that this kind of conversation topic has become normalized. Her friends weren’t even fazed by what she said, but what concerned me even more was their willingness to have this conversation in the open, for innocent ears like mine to hear.

Instead, they should be stoning her. I don’t need to know all of that. They need to realize that this isn’t OK to share with just anyone around them, and we shouldn’t tolerate it.

Now, as unsettling as being choked may seem, these sexual acts don’t need to be viewed as terrible. Some of these things are natural to want, and it’s OK to realize that you have them.

Let’s start off simple: being dominant or submissive. This is just a preference on who has power in the bedroom. There’s nothing inherently wrong with either one because, again, it’s just a preference.

From there, kinks and fetishes can branch out into many different forms, but they’re often stigmatized in our social spaces. What many people don’t realize is that they can actually help us process and understand who we are, and creating negative stereotypes can make it difficult for people who may struggle with their sexuality.

This fosters an environment of sexual repressiveness, which makes people reluctant to engage in any erotic behavior. Such conditions can also arise from various backgrounds, such as religious experiences. In fact, many develop the desire to experience their sexuality later in life due to its previous inaccessibility.

Others can also develop kinks and fetishes simply through life experience while growing up, affected by the interests we had and subconsciously having them manifest during adulthood. There’s nothing wrong with this either; after all, it makes sense that we’re comfortable with things we have understood and desired before.

And what’s most seldom discussed is how people can use intercourse as a way to help heal trauma. Survivors of sexual assault are actually encouraged to explore their kinks to promote freedom in their bodies, releasing themselves from the negative emotions they may have with sex.

Additionally, others who experience mental health issues because of their bodies and sexuality are taught by therapists how to positively engage with their sexual preferences, taking control of themselves in the process. This is honestly beautiful.

But at the end of the day, I don’t need to know about it.

You shouldn’t be asking someone if they want to try bondage with you on the first date. Maybe save that for later in the relationship, if it even goes that far. Because if your instinct is to immediately tell everyone how freaky you are, you’re just embarrassing yourself and everyone else by extension.

We’ve become too comfortable as a society in sharing every single detail about our private lives, and it’s become a problem. I should not have to listen to people talking about how they love it when their man starts choking them or when their dommy mommy calls them a “good boy.”

Oversharing is a real thing, and it has become a disease. People think that everyone needs to know everything about what you do, but in reality, we don’t. We really don’t. I’m happy you’re exploring yourself — just, please, spare me the details.

Again, I’m not telling you what’s OK and not okay to like; rather, deal with it personally. No one needs to know that you like to growl like a lion while doing it, as much as it might please you. We should all know less about each other, and we can start here.

Fetishes and kinks aren’t a bad thing. They’re OK to have; of course, also having consent and educating yourselves on the proper engagement with your kink is imperative. So explore your sexuality, get wild.

Just keep it to yourself. Behind closed doors, do whatever you want. But for the love of God, don’t share it with the whole world.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.