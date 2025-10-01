Opinion: Is Belly a terrible person, or is she just human?

Spoilers ahead for “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

As the hit show and cultural phenomenon “The Summer I Turned Pretty” reached its series finale and now awaits a newly-announced film, viewers from watch parties in bars to living rooms have uttered one phrase throughout the entirety of the show:

“What the hell is happening?”

This phrase summarizes the insanity of the entire show, and the actions each character makes always seem to be the most outlandish; fans are left scratching their heads after each episode, trying to digest the seemingly bizarre drama-filled plot.

It’s like if the writers went into the writer’s room and spun a roulette wheel to decide the fates of the characters, leaving everything up to luck. You never know what is going to happen, everyone is the worst version of themselves and having a series of characters filled with that mentality is incredibly entertaining but also a little horrifying.

Now I want to focus on one person in particular. As the question across social media has always been whether you’re #TeamJeremiah or #TeamConrad, and there’ve been arguments for each, there’s one answer that I can be confident in — I am not #TeamBelly.

I’ve given her too many chances, and she’s failed me each time. It’s insane that she doesn’t have to bear any repercussions for her actions, especially not as much as Jeremiah and Conrad.

In case you aren’t familiar with the show, let me tell you how insane Belly is.

Growing up, her childhood crush was Conrad. She bounced back and forth between kissing Conrad and his brother Jeremiah before landing on Conrad. She dated him but then broke up with him later. She moved on to Jeremiah, and they stayed together for four years, dating well into college.

After running back into Conrad, she questions her current relationship and, while she gets engaged to Jeremiah, she can’t forget that she still has feelings for Conrad. Her state of mind constantly changes throughout the series, and it drives her questionable actions — which impacts everyone around her.

She made the funeral of Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother about herself, storming out and causing a scene. She set up her wedding only to cancel it and then flew to Paris with no student visa or spot in the study abroad program that she personally rejected, running away from everyone.

Every decision she makes is made without having thought anything through, ignoring everyone else in the process, even though many people only look out for her well-being.

The reactions I’ve seen to Belly are justifiably angry with her inability to choose between the two brothers, but something I won’t tolerate is judging how and why she makes the decisions that she makes in the show.

Whenever we see other people doing things that we think are wrong, we forget to put ourselves in their shoes. Judgment is a human characteristic, but so is empathy, and that’s something we’ve all forgotten.

Belly’s choices aren’t just terrible: They’re her own. Most of the time, when we’re faced with big, life-changing choices, our decisions come not from a place of rational thought but rather a gut feeling, which Belly relies on heavily throughout the show.

Our intuition is what guides us through life. It’s human to make decisions that don’t bode well in the long run — we aren’t perfect. If everyone were perfect beings and made perfect decisions, where would room for growth be? We fail, but we get back up. We learn and move on.

Belly is human, just like you and me. She may just be a television character, but she represents something that everyone can relate to — the feeling of uncertainty about whether what we’re doing is right. There’s always going to be something better, something bigger, something bolder that can change our lives for the better. It’s our job to make the decision on if we want to take that chance, even if the choice isn’t clear at that moment.

So, even though the writers might’ve been playing with Belly’s life throughout the entire series, they allowed her to be human, not to do right or wrong but to do things that she sees fit — as good or bad as the outcome may be. Yes, it gets messy, but that messiness allows for growth.

At the end of the day, we’re all human beings trying to make the right choices in our lives. There’s no “Which brother would you choose?” game because there isn’t a winner. You make your choice and you move on.

And guess what? Belly ended up with the man she wanted. If every bad choice led her to the right one, who are we to judge her? She got what she wanted, and that’s all one could ask for.

I may not be #TeamBelly because I don’t agree with everything she did, but I believe that she deserves the right to make the decisions she wants to make. Everyone makes these kinds of choices, even though they probably aren’t as drastic as hers. We should be judging less and empathizing more, because we would want the same type of grace if we were in her shoes.

Instead of #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah, I’m #TeamBeingAHuman. Everyone is living their first life, and so is Belly. We might suck at it, but we get better, just like Belly did. Some moments we feel like we’re having the best summer ever in the fictional New England town of Cousins, but others feel like we’re on a teary-eyed flight to Paris.

Neither is better than the other; we just have to do what we want to do.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.