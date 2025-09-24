Opinion: Keep politicians — not professors — out of A&M’s classrooms

The more time I spend at Texas A&M, it’s apparent that the only person left on campus who has free speech is the statue of a dead Confederate general we put pennies on.

Professor Melissa McCoul has been fired, and former President Mark A. Welsh III has stepped down in the aftermath of the past two weeks. This occurred after a video of a confrontation over gender identity in McCoul’s summer session children’s literature course was leaked by Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10) on X, gaining national attention.

Additionally, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences Mark Zoran and English department head Emily Johansen were removed from their administrative duties for allowing course materials that are “inconsistent” with university values to be taught.

This is a clear overstep by Texas lawmakers and officials to control what students are learning in classrooms and an example of weak leadership from A&M’s Board of Regents.

If you take a look at the course syllabus from ENGL 360 this summer, the description states that the course encourages students to think critically about children’s literature, how this genre has changed over time and how these important issues are addressed in today’s society; this class was designed around discussing race, gender and sexuality, approaching these issues with its age group and examining how this type of literature has evolved over the years.

According to Texas Senate Bill 17 and the guidance provided to professors by A&M to approach diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom, McCoul was well within her rights to teach these lessons. If you don’t want to take this class or disagree with the course materials, that is a personal opinion that shouldn’t affect who teaches the course.

Welsh’s choice to fire McCoul was weak-minded and did not have the interest of A&M students or faculty in mind. However, he would have been forced to step down sooner rather than later anyway, no matter the choice made.

Welsh recently came under fire for A&M’s planned attendance at a conference held by the PhD Project. This conference was referred to as a “DEI” conference by critics, and Welsh was told he would be fired if A&M were to attend by Gov. Greg Abbott on X.

Since then, people like Harrison — who has nothing better to do with his time other than complain on X — have been biding their time for a moment like this.

This was a calculated move by top Texas leadership to remove Welsh from his position and continue to undermine educational freedom in our classrooms.

All members of the Board of Regents are appointed by the Texas governor and confirmed by the Texas Senate. If the state government dislikes Welsh, why would the Board of Regents tolerate him, too?

The real question we should all be asking is why lawmakers such as Harrison and even the governor of the state of Texas care so much about this class and A&M’s “woke DEI” agenda?

The answer is that the Texas state government is unable to fix actual issues that Texans are facing, so they instead direct their attention to groups of people who are easily vilified and turned into imaginary boogeymen to whom all of society’s problems can be placed.

The DEI witch hunt that is being perpetuated by our state government is modern-day McCarthyism. It is not protecting academic freedom and makes students and professors alike reluctant to attend universities like A&M, where these values are not respected.

As students, we are often told to be leaders of character even when our values are tested. At A&M, we have our set of Core Values, RELLIS, which act as a guide during times of adversity. It’s apparent to me that A&M’s Core Values have been thrown out the window in place of firing people who challenge our worldview and disagree with leadership.

If the leaders in charge won’t respect the values that make A&M an amazing place to attend, why should we bother with following through with them as well?

Firing a professor who said that transgender people exist isn’t going to lower the cost of groceries, but if our state government can say that higher education makes students hate America, then they can hold your attention.

And this isn’t just a problem here at A&M. A Texas State professor was recently fired for discussing his personal political views at a conference. This is not an isolated incident, and we are going to see more Texas professors being persecuted for their academic beliefs.

We as students have to be doing more than sending weakly written letters by our elected Student Government Association officials to call for Respect and unity, while our decision makers harm our ability to learn.

Remember this: When the Texas state government says “Jump!” the A&M Board of Regents asks “How high?” Our education system is being destroyed by the people who appoint A&M’s leadership, and the time to act is now before it is too late.

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.