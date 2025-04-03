Opinion: More people should read

One of my 2025 goals is to read 50 books this year. To break it down, that’s about four books each month. If you’re interested in my progress, I’m currently on No. 10.

To many, this goal might sound crazy and undoable, but two years ago I set the goal to watch 400 movies in a year, and I exceeded that number by 20. Don’t underestimate my ability to consume media at an alarming rate.

To help motivate me and keep track of my progress, I downloaded an app called Goodreads, which is very similar to Letterboxd, the app I used to reach my movie goal. Goodreads is a social media app for readers that tracks your progress, helps you set reading goals and even lets you see what your friends are reading.

It’s pretty much an online book club.

I currently have only six friends on Goodreads. Contrary to popular belief, my lack of following isn’t because I’m wildly unpopular — it’s because reading is.

I only realized how uncool it is to read as an adult after the new “Hunger Games” book, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” was released.

Naturally, on release day I woke up early, purchased the book and finished reading all 400 pages in two days. After finishing it, I wanted to talk about the book and how amazing it was. So, I did what any journalist would — I asked questions.

“Have you read the new “Hunger Games” book?”

No.

“Do you like to read?”

No.

“Why not?”

It’s too much work and I’d rather watch the movie. I’m too busy. I just don’t like it.

Eight out of every 10 people I asked had answers indicating that reading isn’t on their radar and isn’t considered a valuable way to consume media.

But why? Maybe college is too exhausting and by the time you’re done with school the last thing you want to do is crack open a book. Or maybe the corporate world drains you and after you punch out you just want to rot.

I get it — but then again, I don’t. I came up with counter-arguments for every excuse hurled at me by non-readers in 15 minutes. So how valid of an excuse can it be if it is easily disproven after only a quarter of an hour of deliberation?

It’s too much work and I’d rather watch the movie

Sure, reading requires a bit of mental work, but so does watching television. Unless you’re watching trashy reality TV or “Superbad,” you have to do a little bit of mental gymnastics to watch it the right way.

Skills used while reading, such as media literacy and critical thinking, are also used while watching TV. Take “Severance” or “Adolescence” for example. Two very popular and widely-watched shows that require the audience to think deeper, be imaginative and theorize.

All of those things are done while reading. So, we’re OK with putting that work in to watch television, but not a book?

I’m too busy

I am an extremely busy girl. Sometimes I barely have enough time to eat in a day, but I make the time to read. I make that time because reading makes me a more well-rounded and creative person.

It’s something I do to enrich myself outside of work, school and screens. When I read, I create endless worlds in my mind that challenge me to think differently.

So, when do I find the time? I do all this before bed. I turn off my phone, open my book and drift into another world. I forget about classes, homework and responsibilities for an hour.

Without any screens at night, I sleep better, I develop healthier technology habits and I get one hour outside of reality. It’s amazing.

I just don’t like it

If you don’t like something, it’s more likely that you just haven’t found the right introduction. Ask yourself: Have you tried reading something that actually interests you, or have you only read the books your English teacher assigned?

I agree, reading isn’t fun if you don’t like what you’re reading, so find something you do. “Grapes of Wrath” and “The Great Gatsby” aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, so find something that is. I like horror books. So, I read horror books. My friend likes romance. So, she reads romance. Try to find something you like.

We live in a time where everywhere you turn, you can’t escape reality. With screens in our pockets, classrooms and bedrooms we have lost our agency to escape. Sure, you can escape in a movie, but you’ll never escape the screens.

Books are that escape. In a book you can be anything, do anything and think anything. And everyone deserves to escape crazy politics, economic inflations and hard times even for an hour a day.

Maddie McMurrough is an agricultural communications and journalism senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.