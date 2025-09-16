Opinion: Not every movie needs a sequel or reboot

“I’ll be back.”

It’s an iconic phrase synonymous with groundbreaking cinematography, thought-provoking concepts and multigenerational pop culture costume inspiration; a phrase that evokes memories of freshly buttered popcorn, the noisy crinkling of candy wrappers and the slightly aggravating sound of a chilled soda’s final drops stubbornly evading a probing straw in the dark.

But after appearing in six movies spanning more than three decades, it’s also a phrase that has lost some of its luster, fittingly embodying what has come to be the dominant approach of the film industry in recent years: reduce costs, reuse storylines and recycle cinematic clout.

And while the “three Rs” are great for environmental sustainability, it’s a wrung-out strategy that will most definitely not sustain the future of moviemaking in terms of audience approval and, by extension, financial profitability.

I mean, by the third movie — and I would consider that a generous allowance — shouldn’t screenwriters have had their characters do everything there was to be done, say all there was to be said? Shouldn’t production studios have wracked up enough dough to satiate their hunger?

And yet, budgets continue to expand without a paralleled rise in revenue, production quality or, at the very least, plotline ingenuity. On the contrary, there’s a noticeable decline.

All the while, movies keep coming, keep getting pumped out one after another. An increasing number of people have turned against fast fashion and are rapidly swapping fast food for healthier options, so why is “fast film” becoming the leading master plan?

With acclaim declining per successive installment, it would seem logical that filmmakers take the less-than-subtle hint thrown out by their target audiences in flashing hazards: The sequel market is oversaturated, and the public has had its fill.

And at first, the higher-ups in Hollywood would seem somewhat inclined to listen. Rather than greenlighting another sequel, they surreptitiously put their rehashed tale on the back burner and shift tactics, unearthing an abundance of “original” source material in book adaptations, or, even better, live-action remakes. And when all else fails, they turn to popular video game concepts.

The public is appeased for a period of time, sure, getting to relive their formative childhood years and see their favorite characters leap off the well-worn pages and consoles onto the big screen, transformed from mere constructs of the imagination, visions of ink and pixels, to tangible representations by idolized celebrities.

But, eventually, that ploy loses its novelty just the same, leaving just one last Hail Mary for production studios to put into action. Remember that script they set aside, say, almost a decade prior? Well, it’s time to clear off the cobwebs and spruce it up, because it’s reboot season!

“Of course, the film has been in production this whole time!” they announce with gusto. “We just wanted to ensure our beloved fans received only the absolute best, which is why it has taken so long to deliver; but we are finally ready to share a work of the highest quality, borne of a most profound devotion to the original subject matter and our most extensive artistic efforts.”

Translated to reflect reality, the above statement is as follows: “We are running on fumes, and our only option is to play on your nostalgia to stay afloat. The creative juices are waning, so we’re prepared to milk every last drop and then some until the wells have run dry.”

But the smoke screen is more transparent than the film industry would like it to be, for the manifestation of this lack of creativity is becoming quite glaring: Movie “easter eggs” are no longer so much amusing references and inside jokes as they are conspicuously hidden agendas, blatantly obvious sponsorships, cookie cutter plot twists, dull action scenes and overtly sexualized filler sequences.

Of course, I acknowledge award-winning concepts don’t materialize at the snap of one’s fingers; it takes time — a lot of it — and effort — plenty of that, too — and funding — this last one most of all.

But the public isn’t necessarily asking for storylines that make us question our identities, our future, our purpose on this planet; we just want to be entertained.

Because, when it comes down to it, the truth is that movies provide us with a much-needed break from reality. For two hours, we get to sit amongst strangers in the dark, engrossing ourselves in a world of comedic relief, blood-pumping action or nail-biting suspense, simply sharing a fleeting moment of refuge from the drama we find ourselves the main cast of characters in.

The world doesn’t need to see yet another human chomped by yet another dinosaur brought back from extinction. We have already relived enough Disney princesses finding themselves and, accessorily, their princes. There’s only so many times you can watch an individual foresee death, or survive a demonic entity, or have their consciousness transported into a giant blue body without wishing for something … new.

Although, I will at least give credit where credit is due, because, if anything, this trend has been able to accomplish a major feat that is rarely, if ever, witnessed: Critics and the public seem to be on the same page. I guess there’s a silver lining to everything, even the rocky future of major motion pictures; it is the silver screen, after all.

Maeva Elizabé is a neuroscience junior and chemistry minor and opinion writer for The Battalion.