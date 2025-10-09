Opinion: Pause the prescriptions

Navigating college in the 21st century is truly an absurd experience.

Whether that experience is superior to what past generations endured is up for debate. For instance, the advent of artificial intelligence offers immense convenience in synthesizing information or drafting text while also inciting harsh anti-cheating measures, which sometimes penalize students’ authentic work.

Moreover, the cost of a college education seems to be increasing while the value of a degree is decreasing. Acceptance rates shrink by a few percentage points every year, while standardized tests like the SAT grow more and more difficult.

Academia might just be one of the most competitive environments to be in, especially for teenagers with limited real-world experience. In addition to figuring out how to function independently — away from family — students have to maintain a high GPA and chase leadership positions, lest their rivals gain an advantage over them.

How are high school and college students reacting?

Among other things, by resorting to drugs. When somebody mentions drugs, one tends to think of illicit recreational narcotics, like marijuana and ecstasy. However, there’s another class of substances that most neglect to consider: stimulants.

Stimulants come in all shapes and sizes. The most famous type of stimulant is probably crystal methamphetamine, the hallmark of the popular television series “Breaking Bad.” But not all stimulants are cooked up by chemistry teachers turned drug lords in mobile RVs. In fact, most stimulants are legally manufactured by major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis and Eli Lilly.

Targeted toward adolescents and adults diagnosed with attention deficit disorders like ADD and ADHD, these drugs are largely beneficial when consumed responsibly via prescription. For those suffering from inattention issues or hyperactivity, medications like Adderall and Vyvanse help to improve focus and combat the various negative effects of executive dysfunction.

The issue emerges when students who don’t require these prescriptions for medical reasons begin to use them as performance enhancers. Believing these so-called “study drugs” can boost test scores and counter study fatigue, thousands of students are now actively seeking stimulants on grey and black markets. One study notes that during final exam season, one of the most commonly searched terms on social media was “Adderall.”

When artificial demand for stimulants grows, it puts strain on the pharmaceutical supply chain, often leading to nationwide shortages and spikes in consumer costs. These shortages can be particularly detrimental to pediatric healthcare, since prescriptions are the first-line treatment for children with neurobehavioral conditions.

Ironically, a study evaluating several 18-24-year-old college students’ academic performance on Adderall found that, when compared to students using a placebo, the students who had taken Adderall had actually temporarily worsened their ability to remember information. Furthermore, the study demonstrated that Adderall had no significant effect on a student’s ability to read.

If this is the case, why are study drugs still overwhelmingly sought after on campuses throughout the country?

Perhaps immense societal pressure, high expectations from family and our unique iteration of hustle culture are to blame. Even if the science shows otherwise, the perception that a pill might magically make you smarter is a tantalizing notion for desperate high achievers.

Apart from the exacerbation of supply shortages, taking non-essential prescription stimulants can create a personal health risk. Even though big brand-name prescriptions are Food and Drug Administration approved, drugs like Adderall, Ritalin, Focalin and Concerta are not harmless. Common side effects include reduced appetite, sleep disruption and abdominal pain, which can cause or worsen existing eating disorders.

With midterms and final exams approaching this semester, you may be tempted to experiment with study drugs and swallow an alleged “miracle pill.” Nonetheless, the truth remains that — unless you have been diagnosed by a legitimate healthcare professional — taking these prescriptions will do you far more harm than good.

A better way to earn that 4.0 is to study efficiently and strategically. Start reviewing early on. Eat well, sleep enough and supplement social time with friends or family. By these means, or whichever methods work for you, academic excellence is achievable without surrendering to substance abuse.

Aidan Zamany is a political science sophomore and opinion writer for The Battalion.