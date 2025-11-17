Opinion: Shifting job markets create a shorter supply of professional work

The endless slog that is reality, the tireless grind to find the next morsel of experience to garner a somewhat competitive resume, only to find no job in sight.

And if you have too much experience, you can forget about getting a job — purely because you’re “overqualified.”

Within days, you’re stuck working in a derelict diner serving tables all day, regretting your life choices. Why did I go to college? What was the point of my degree? How will I get myself out of this career abyss?

A lack of career opportunities has become an increasing problem for the American public in recent years, due — among other reasons — to factors like the Trump administration’s tariffs and the stringent application of artificial intelligence to practically every career field.

For obvious reasons, this has made obtaining an entry-level job much more difficult — even despite a number of expert predictions that estimate the number of jobs will wildly increase to close this skill gap because of artificial intelligence.

The job market itself is stable, but you will probably find it quite difficult to find something that suits your career field. The jobs which are easy to get are almost exclusively at places like McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Taco Bell or Home Depot.

These jobs are suitable for surviving, but what about thriving? What about affording a house, a car and the ability to sustain a family?

Let’s consider computer science majors, whose job outlook is expected to grow by 20% percent in the next year. Why, then, do so many struggle to find a job in their career field? Fundamentally, increasing the number of jobs in a field is meaningless if all the companies hiring for those jobs are simultaneously laying off workers.

If the job market is growing, but companies are cutting staff, how are the people who are still getting jobs managing to get hired?

The simple answer is through references or recommendations. It’s not enough that you have all of the experience they’re looking for; you also must know someone in the company who thinks you’re a good fit.

Does that sound as hard as fighting a Bloodborne boss? For most people, it is, which is why Generation Z has been struggling with finding a job in their career fields.

Finding a job in America used to be extremely easy, resulting in significant job security and an emphasis on manufacturing jobs. This was primarily a secondary economy, but even when the market shifted to an emphasis on services in the 1980s, America officially became a tertiary economy for the first time. From the 1980s to the present, the United States economy started shifting more toward providing services instead of manufacturing physical goods.

In the 1990s, that shift away from factory jobs and retail positions continued toward technologically focused jobs. During this time, the American economy was slowly positioning itself to become a quaternary economy. Now, in 2025, the dominance of the technology market and its future growth has placed the United States economy closer than it has ever been to a quaternary economy.

A quaternary economy is a system dominated by a quaternary sector, which focuses on intellectual and knowledge-centered services that require a high level of information processing. Positions in this sector include research scientists, information technology specialists, financial analysts and educators.

This difficulty in finding jobs, now seen in America, is also prevalent in other quaternary economies like Japan, which has seen a population decline in its available workforce and a simultaneous drop in the number of job applications because of the high skill requirements of many firms. It is also nearly impossible for a foreigner to find any suitable job for their career field, making it challenging for the country to improve its economic situation.

However, other countries with quaternary economies, like Germany, have a healthier job market for German citizens but a very difficult one for foreigners. While Germany’s laws and a healthy working population are key factors for its robust job market, it still doesn’t change the fact that jobs are still impossible to find for a large segment of people.

Will the American economy fix itself once it fully becomes a quaternary economy? It’s unlikely, as it’s the tech companies and large conglomerates that are creating the problem with the job market in the first place. While the job search is significantly harder than it was even 10 years ago, that doesn’t mean you will never find a job.

As long as you remain competitive and adapt to the changing landscape of the American economy, you can manage to eventually find a suitable position. Still, you may have to find internships, commit to free labor and submit yourself to long hours and demanding work in a field you don’t even care about just to acquire enough experience to land your dream job.

Things look bleak, but don’t worry, that person working within the company is just waiting to recommend you to their boss. Just give it your all, and you’ll succeed. One way or another.

Killian Netherton is an English and psychology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.