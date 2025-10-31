Opinion: Stop buying new Halloween costumes

Kids are running through the streets, giggling gleefully as they terrorize neighbors — their sugar crash imminent. Teenagers are snacking on sweets as they bunker down in the basement to watch a haunting thriller, obviously too cool to celebrate publicly. Young adults are partying in the club, drinking buckets of booze and partaking in a few naughty deeds. And, of course, adults are responsibly holding down the fort as they pass out handfuls of candy to the awaiting crowds.

As all ages celebrate the magical and spooky holiday known as Halloween, most everyone has one thing in common: They all dress up in gloriously grotesque costumes.

Costumes are critical in order to properly represent and encompass the Halloween spirit. They are just as integral to the holiday as candy and trick-or-treating. With estimates suggesting that over half of Americans plan to dress up, no one wants to be left out of the fun.

From Halloween fanatics to less-than-enthusiastic participants that are likely making a last ditch effort, all are likely to purchase an outfit and discard it soon after the holiday has ended. It doesn’t matter how long someone’s known that they want to go all out on their Beetlejuice costume or if they plan to plop on a pair of cat ears and call it a day.

Halloween can be a beautiful day of celebration of witches and warlocks, but the sad reality is it is also an extremely wasteful day. From Halloween decorations that don’t last to cheap, poorly-made costumes, all of it is discarded as soon as the date reads Nov. 1. Approximately 35 million Halloween costumes are thrown away each year, making it the biggest contender for fast-fashion-inspired waste.

Fast fashion — inexpensive clothing rapidly produced to keep up with trends — has been proven to be horrible for the environment. From its excessive water use to its energy-intensive demand, it’s not good on any front. About 66% of discarded clothes end up in the landfill anyways, left to decompose and pollute the environment.

Still, every year people are asked one question when September ends: “What are you going to be for Halloween?” And every year, without fail, people have to answer differently or else they won’t truly be celebrating Halloween.

No way in Lucifer’s domain can someone say they’ll be donning the same costume as the year prior. Halloween demands something new, something spectacular.

Instead of immediately buying a cheap, brand-new item to satiate their Halloween needs, people need to start looking at alternatives.

The first option is to ask friends and family if it’s possible to borrow or reuse their previous costumes and accessories. While everyone has their own distinct body shape, maybe you’ll be lucky and something someone else has worn will fit like a glove. Otherwise, most accessories aren’t size dependent. So don your cousin’s Dorothy’s Wizard of Oz gingham dress and your friend’s red vampire cap from years prior to transform yourself into Little Red Riding Hood.

Additionally, parents or grandparents could have something of value in their closet. After twenty years, an outfit is considered vintage. So maybe you can be a girl from the early 2000s, your chunky jewelry, neck scarf and low rise jeans making you a hit at the party. Or maybe you decide to go punk rocker from the late 1970s: Spiky hair, black leather jacket and silver pant chain making you the living embodiment of your grandfather in his younger years.

Next, it’s always best to check your own closet, reassessing it with a new perspective. Maybe you own a white dress you loathe and you’ll relish tearing it up and putting buckets of blood onto it to reinvent yourself into a zombie bride. Or maybe you have an apron and a plain white T-shirt. Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear,” anyone?

If a new purchase is unavoidable, then second-hand is a possible price-friendly substitute. Goodwill and Salvation Army may have the perfect addition; among those racks could be the exact flannel you need to complete your murderous lumberjack costume.

Nonetheless, if — despite the options above — you do still have the money and unquenchable desire to buy something new, invest in generational pieces. The costume could be an item to save for future kids or grandkids. However, in order for this piece to last, it needs to be high quality — not a Temu item that is likely to break on its third wear.

It’s not sustainable for the environment for people to constantly be buying new Halloween costumes every year just to discard them. In place of Halloween-inspired fast fashion, you need to start looking at alternatives.

Rethink and reevaluate. Can you scrounge up a killer costume with all the resources available to you?

Gabriela Gomez is a biomedical sciences senior and opinion writer for The Battalion.